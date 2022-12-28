Before Modi visit, issue of state’s MGNREGA dues takes centrestage

Days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to West Bengal and a likely meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the issue of pending MGNREGA(Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) funds for workers in the state has surfaced with the rights organisations urging the Centre to clear the

dues immediately.

On Monday, NREGA Sangharsh Morcha in a press statement accused the Centre of withholding the release of MGNREGA funds to West Bengal to the tune of over Rs 7,500 crore.

The morcha claimed that MGNREGA workers in the state have not been paid wages since December last year and it was a violation of their fundamental rights. The outfit demanded immediate release of pending wages, compensation for the delay at the rate of 0.05% per day for the entire duration and initiation of new works and job cards among others. Of the state’s Rs 7,500 crore MGNREGS dues, the pending wages of workers amount to Rs 2,744 crore, it said.

Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan (MKSS) founder member Nikhil Dey said in a tweet, “Today is 1 year since @BJP4India has not paid #mgnrega workers from #WestBengal wages. Over 1 crore workers are owed Rs 2744 crores! The law says pay in 15 days. The Supreme Court says delay is “forced labour”. The Centre says the state is corrupt — so cut funds off!

Who suffers?”

State Panchayat Minister Pradip Mazumdar had last month met Union minister Giriraj Singh in New Delhi, saying they were hopeful of getting central funds under the MGNREGA soon.

The Centre, however, is yet to pay heed to the state government’s demands.

Mazumdar said on Tuesday, “Since last year, not a single penny has been released under this scheme. We have been asking for the funds but the Centre is not keen to look into the matter. The two leaders will meet soon. I cannot comment on the issues that will come up in the discussion. We can only hope for the positive outcome.”

On the other hand, the alleged that “rampant corruption and mismanagement” of Centre’s funds by ruling party leaders was main reason behind this. “The Centre is ready to release funds for the people of the state. But first, the state government has to explain the expenditures from already released funds. The people of the state know as how TMC leaders and workers misused the central funds. They even changed names of the Centre’s schemes and passed them as their own. Under such circumstances, the Centre stopped the funds to put an end to the corruption,” said BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh.

The state government has on a number of occasions accused the Centre of not releasing funds to the state under MGNREGA scheme and GST dues. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also written several times to the PM on this.

With the panchayat polls scheduled early next year, the issue could become the poll plank for both the Trinamool Congress and the BJP.