Be polite, refrain from anti-party activities, says CM Mamata Banerjee

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday warned party workers against anti-party activities and infighting, and asked them to be polite while connecting with people.

Addressing party workers during inauguration of TMC’s new ‘Banglar Gorbo Mamata’ (Bengal’s pride Mamata), she said, “If somebody is having problem in abiding by the party’s decisions, he/she can leave the party. We will make new leaders.”

“If you want to be a party worker of TMC, then you have to be disciplined. You have to do as party says. If you don’t look after your constituency or area for five years, the party would also not look after you when election comes,” the TMC chief said.

“Your job is not over after winning election, rather it starts after that,” the party supremo said at the event which was preceded by an all-faith prayer.

She asked workers to be more polite: All of you have to be more polite. Don’t forget, you are working for the people. Don’t behave as a separate entity, whatever you are it is because of the party. I don’t want any infighting, all of you have to work and fight unitedly,” she said. She also asked party cadres to counter BJP’s “divisive” political agendas in a non-violent and democratic ways

She directed the party leadership at district levels to accommodate old workers who are disillusioned.

