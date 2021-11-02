B’desh violence: BJP MLAs hold candlelight march at Assembly

The winter session of the West Bengal Assembly got off to a stormy start on Monday as the Leader of the Opposition in the House Suvendu Adhikari organised a candlelight march on the premises as a mark of respect for the nine people killed in Bangladesh during the communal violence that erupted in the neighbouring country during Durga Puja last month.

The Opposition party organised the silent march, claiming that Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay had not allowed a motion of condolence on the Bangladesh issue.”We have not been allowed to offer condolences on the death of our Hindu brothers. We took out a candlelight procession on the Assembly premises. We have silently expressed our grief in front of the statue of BR Ambedkar,” said Adhikari.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLAs claimed that it was within the Speaker’s power to refuse the condolence motion.

Meanwhile, Adhikari said BJP MLAs would skip proceedings of the House on days of festivities during the winter session.

“We are not boycotting the session,” he clarified before adding, “We will not be present on the festival days. We do not support the way the session has been planned by them. We had requested them both verbally and then in writing but both times they were turned down. Then, we decided not to be present in Assembly on festive days.”