BBC documentary screened by SFI at Presidency varsity

CPM’s students wing Students Federation of India (SFI) on Friday screened the banned BBC documentary the 2002 Gujarat riots ‘India: The Modi Question’ at Presidency University in the city.

However, 30 minutes into the screening, a power cut disrupted the screening. Following this, SFI members raised slogans against the university authorities. The university authorities, however, said the disruption of the power supply was caused by the burning out of a fuse. After the students’ protest, the power supply was restored, and the first part of the documentary was screened.

On Thursday, more than 100 students at Jadavpur University reportedly watched the documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots, with a Left student body having arranged its screening.

The SFI said the police or institute authorities did not interfere with the screening at Jadavpur University. The Centre has recently issued directions for blocking multiple YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the documentary, which claims to have investigated certain aspects relating to the riots when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the Gujarat chief minister.

