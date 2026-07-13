Bodies of 9 fishermen recovered from sunken trawler in Bay of Bengal

Police in South 24 Parganas district have recovered the bodies of nine fishermen from a trawler that capsized in the Bay of Bengal near the Sundarbans earlier this month.

Teams from Gobardhanpur police station, along with the forest department and the Indian Coast Guard, identified a sunken trawler near the Raktachara area on Sunday.

The trawler was later salvaged and brought to Sitarampur in Gobardhanpur, where nine bodies were recovered from it. There were 15 people aboard the trailer; the six others remain missing.

The ill-fated trawler has been identified as ‘FB Maa Kali’.

On July 2, the trawler with 15 fishermen had set out to sea from the Digha Shankarpur fishing harbour in Purba Medinipur district. Due to adverse weather conditions, the trawler got lost at sea a few days ago, and had been untraceable since then.