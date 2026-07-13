Bodies of 9 fishermen recovered from sunken trawler in Bay of Bengal

Teams from Gobardhanpur police station, along with the forest department and the Indian Coast Guard, identified a sunken trawler near the Raktachara area on Sunday.
The trawler was later salvaged and brought to Sitarampur in Gobardhanpur, where nine bodies were recovered from it. There were 15 people aboard the trailer; the six others remain missing.
The ill-fated trawler has been identified as ‘FB Maa Kali’.
On July 2, the trawler with 15 fishermen had set out to sea from the Digha Shankarpur fishing harbour in Purba Medinipur district. Due to adverse weather conditions, the trawler got lost at sea a few days ago, and had been untraceable since then.
“Contact with the trawler was lost on July 5. After a continuous eight-day search, the trawler was recovered near Bagherchar, about 35 kilometers off the Bakkhali coast. Upon searching the trawler, the police recovered the bodies of the fishermen,” said a local police officer at the coastal police outpost.
“Furthermore, it was impossible to establish any contact with the 15 fishermen aboard this trawler. Consequently, the matter was reported to the local fishermen’s association, the police, and the Coast Guard. A joint search operation was then launched across various parts of the river and the sea. After an extensive search, the trawler was spotted submerged in the deep sea,” said the officer.
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Arriving at the spot, Minister of State for Sundarban Affairs, Dipankar Jana, said, “This is an extremely tragic incident. I informed the Chief Minister about the news, and I have come here on his instructions. The rescue operation is underway. A total of nine bodies have been found. The bodies of some fishermen might still be trapped inside the trawler. I offer my condolences to the families of the deceased.”
The recovered bodies have been sent to the Kakdwip Sub-divisional Hospital for post-mortem examination. The joint search operations continued Monday to locate the six missing fishermen. Police, however, suspect the death toll to rise.
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics.
Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism.
Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage.
Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More