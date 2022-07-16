Baul singer ‘raped’ in Kolkata, man held

A 35-YEAR-OLD man was arrested for allegedly raping a Baul singer in Kolkata, police said on Friday. According to the police, they received a complaint from a 40-year-old woman who alleged that she was raped on Tuesday when she stepped out to purchase some things but due to heavy rain, decided to take shelter at a vacant place.

In her complaint, she alleged that a man accosted her from behind and forcibly took her to a thickly vegetated area nearby and raped her. According to her complaint, the accused also took away her gold bangle and earrings and threatened her with dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident. She added that after the ordeal, she lost consciousness for several hours. An FIR was filed on Thursday evening, police sources said.

The woman told police she returned home after the incident and felt unwell over the next two days (48 hours). After taking medicines and once she started feeling better, she went to the local police station and filed a complaint. An all-women police team from the police station visited the scene of the alleged crime along with the complainant.

“The accused is a van driver,” said a senior police officer. A complaint of theft has also been filed and the stolen items are yet to be recovered. Police are checking whether there was a CCTV camera at the spot, the officer added.