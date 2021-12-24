Battling blizzard & cold, team unfurls Tricolour at highest peak of Antarctica

An expedition led by Darjeeling-based Himalayan Mountaineering Institute (HMI) has completed its ‘Mission Antarctica 2021’ by hoisting a 7,500 square feet Indian flag at the Mount Vinson, the highest peak in the continent.

The three-member expedition was supported and coordinated by the Ministry of Defence, and the state and Central government’s youth and sports ministries under the banner of ‘Azadi Kaa Amrit Mahotsav’, which celebrates the 75th year of Independence.

The multi-purpose expedition, led by Group Captain Jai Kishan, was aimed at “promoting patriotism through adventure, among the youth and the countrymen”. Other members of the team were Naik Subedar Mahendra Yadav and Sumendu.

The expedition proposal was approved by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on August 17.

“The team moved and set its base camp of Mt. Vinson (the highest peak of the Antarctica) on 26 Nov 2021 and undertook various mission over the white continent. On 27 Nov 2021, the team without any resting period displayed the national flag measuring 7,500 square ft at Mt. Vinson Base Camp in attendance of various foreigner climbers. Making India first country in the World to Display such a gigantic flag over white continent,” read a statement issued by HMI. The team had hoisted the Indian flag at Mount Vinson, 16,050 feet above sea level, on November 30.

For the next three days, the mountaineers successfully negotiated a polar storm and rescued two German climbers.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Kishan said, “The intention wasn’t just to climb the peak but to leave our footprint in Antartica. The size of the flag — 7,500 square feet — is also significant since we are celebrating 75 years of Independence.”

On December 12, the team skydived from 13,500 feet and displayed the Indian flag over the Andes Mountain region in Santiago (Chile).The following day, it was received by the Indian embassy in Santiago.

One of the newest discovered summits, Mount Vinson is part of the Sentinel Range of the Ellsworth Mountains with temperature averaging around -30°C. It was first scaled in December 1966 and in January 1967.