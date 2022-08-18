Basu meets SSC protesters

State Education Minister Bratya Basu on Wednesday held a meeting with a delegation of candidates, who had cleared Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) in 2014 but yet to receive jobs, and give them assurance that the government will look into their grievances. A six-member delegation of TET candidatesmet Basu at Bikash Bhawan today. “We held a discussion with the education minister and it was satisfactory. He has given us assurance that he will look into our demands.,” said a TET candidate after the meeting.