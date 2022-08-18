scorecardresearch
Basu meets SSC protesters

Meanwhile, a para teacher organisation, 'Parsho Shikshak Oikya Mancha' organised a protest march from Sealdah station to Rani Rashmoni Avenue demanding "proper pay scale structure" and "child care as well as retirement benefits" from the government.

State Education Minister Bratya Basu on Wednesday held a meeting with a delegation of candidates, who had cleared Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) in 2014 but yet to receive jobs, and give them assurance that the government will look into their grievances. A six-member delegation of TET candidatesmet Basu at Bikash Bhawan today. “We held a discussion with the education minister and it was satisfactory. He has given us assurance that he will look into our demands.,” said a TET candidate after the meeting.

Speaking to reporters, Bratya Basu said the government will “act as per law.”

Meanwhile, a para teacher organisation, ‘Parsho Shikshak Oikya Mancha’ organised a protest march from Sealdah station to Rani Rashmoni Avenue demanding “proper pay scale structure” and “child care as well as retirement benefits” from the government.

