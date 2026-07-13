Baruipur violence: CPI(M) leader Lahek Ali arrested, former Left MP Sujan Chakraborty booked

The West Bengal Police arrested CPI(M) leader Mohammad Lahek Ali Sunday night for allegedly inciting violence in the wake of the rape and murder of a minor girl in Baruipur, taking the number of arrests in the case to 34.

The arrest comes soon after DSP (District Enforcement Branch) Santanu Mukhopadhyay was appointed as the new investigating officer in the case.

The police also named former Left MP Sujan Chakraborty in the mob violence incident.

Ali has been charged under 27 sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, the Maintenance of Public Order Act, and the Railways Act.