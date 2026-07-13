The West Bengal Police arrested CPI(M) leader Mohammad Lahek Ali Sunday night for allegedly inciting violence in the wake of the rape and murder of a minor girl in Baruipur, taking the number of arrests in the case to 34.
The arrest comes soon after DSP (District Enforcement Branch) Santanu Mukhopadhyay was appointed as the new investigating officer in the case.
The police also named former Left MP Sujan Chakraborty in the mob violence incident.
Ali has been charged under 27 sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, the Maintenance of Public Order Act, and the Railways Act.
Meanwhile, Ali, who was brought to a Baruipur court on Monday, told media persons outside the court premises, “All allegations are a lie, this is a politically motivated arrest. I was protesting, so to curb that, I was arrested.”
Reacting to Ali’s arrest, Chakraborty, who has also been named in the case, told media persons, “One of our leaders who was a candidate this time (in Baruipur West Assembly seat) has been arrested. This arrest is a politically motivated arrest. The government is trying to instill fear. He has been allegedly charged with lynching, but he went to the spot later, and this can be verified in the CCTV footage.”
While visiting Baruipur on Saturday, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had said, “People who were rejected in the elections are behind the mob violence. Radicals and the ultra-left could also be behind this.”
After the body of the girl was recovered from a pond, a mob had vandalised government property, blocked roads, and lynched Indrajit Mondal. Though the police investigation later found that he had no role in the rape-murder incident.
Additionally, four people have been arrested in the gang-rape and murder case. Among them, one person died in an alleged police encounter.
The Criminal Investigation Department has also taken up the investigation into the encounter case.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances.
Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including:
State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More