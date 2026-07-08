Police resort to baton charge as BJP, TMC workers clash during protest over Baruipur rape

Workers of the BJP and Trinamool Congress (TMC) clashed in Kolkata on Wednesday during a protest march organised by the Mamata Banerjee-led party over the alleged rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl in Baruipur, prompting police to resort to a baton charge to disperse the two groups.

After the rally, Mamata was seen slapping a TMC worker outside her residence. A video circulating on social media purportedly shows a party worker attempting to manage the crowd and clear a path for Mamata before she slapped him. The video was shared on X by BJP MP Raju Bista. “Mamata Banerjee slapped a man during a TMC protest. The man was trying to control the crowd and make way for Mamata. But Mamata lost her cool and slapped her own party worker,” Bista wrote.

The protest march was held after the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday set aside a Kolkata Police communication denying permission for the rally and allowed the TMC to organise it, subject to strict conditions.

BJP workers and supporters gather and stage a protest around Hazra Crossing during a Trinamool Congress rally in Kolkata on Wednesday. (Express photo by Partha Paul) BJP workers and supporters gather and stage a protest around Hazra Crossing during a Trinamool Congress rally in Kolkata on Wednesday. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

The court changed the rally’s endpoint from Lansdowne Market on Sarat Bose Road to Hazra Crossing to minimise public inconvenience. It also revised the timing to 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm instead of the proposed 3 pm to 6 pm slot, prohibited the use of loudspeakers and directed organisers to use only handheld microphones.

The rally, organised by the Trinamool Youth Congress, the party’s youth wing, began from Ballygunge Phari in south Kolkata. According to the party, BJP workers repeatedly tried to obstruct the procession on Hazra Road by raising slogans of “chor, chor (thief)” and forming human barricades.

As tensions escalated, workers from both parties were seen exchanging blows before police intervened with a mild baton charge to bring the situation under control.

BJP workers alleged that the TMC had “no right” to hold a protest over the Baruipur incident, accusing the previous Mamata government of shielding those accused of crimes against women and trivialising such incidents.

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While TMC leaders rejected the allegations, the party in a statement said that 41 of its workers, supporters and leaders were injured in the clashes and admitted to SSKM Hospital.

Addressing reporters after the rally, Mamata alleged that TMC workers were attacked by “BJP-backed anti-social elements” in the presence of police. “I am deeply saddened by the horrific incident that took place against our party workers… They were assaulted and beaten in front of the police,” she said.

The former CM alleged that BJP supporters had begun gathering near her residence since early morning and rode motorcycles through the area “in an intimidating manner”. “I did not object to this. However, when I saw our workers participating in a peaceful protest with the High Court’s permission and using only hand microphones, I became deeply concerned when they were attacked,” she said.

Questioning the handling of the situation, she said, “If the High Court had granted permission, why was it not allowed to proceed peacefully? Why were BJP supporters allowed to enter the procession?”

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“I strongly condemn these incidents. I appeal to the conscious, educated, civilised and humane people of Bengal not to remain silent any longer. I urge everyone to raise their voice in protest and resist such incidents peacefully,” she said.

Mamata also criticised the police, alleging they failed to protect TMC workers despite the violence.

“I stepped out of my residence after hearing about the attacks… The police did not come forward to rescue our workers. I strongly criticise what I consider the police’s passive and negligent role,” she said, while urging the administration to remain impartial and ensure the safety of women and ordinary citizens.

Mamata slams ‘rebels’

In an apparent reference to dissidents within the party, Mamata said those unwilling to remain with the TMC should “join the BJP openly” instead of maintaining “divided loyalties”.

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“No amount of pressure or intimidation can stop the TMC. The more oppression we face, the stronger we will emerge. I seek only the blessings and support of the people of Bengal,” she added.