Bengal CM seeks report on ‘police lapses’ in Baruipur rape-murder probe, says lynched youth was ‘innocent’

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday told Director General of Police (DGP) Siddh Nath Gupta to submit a report within 72 hours on possible lapses in the police probe into the rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl in Baruipur in South 24 Parganas district.

“After the girl went missing on Saturday, a diary was lodged at 11.50 pm. We have done a preliminary analysis (of the role of police). I have asked the DGP to send me a detailed report on any possible lapses on the police’s part. Then action will be taken. We will not tolerate one per cent lapse,” said the chief minister, who visited Baruipur on Tuesday, two days after the rape-murder incident led to violent protests in the area.

He also said that the preliminary police probe has found that a 26-year-old youth, lynched on suspicion of being involved in the rape and murder of the girl, was “innocent”.

Adhikari on Tuesday met the families of the girl as well as the lynched youth.

Speaking to mediapersons after meeting top police officers, the chief minister said, “I held a detailed meeting with the police. According to them, Indranil Mondol, the youth who was the victim of mob lynching in Baruipur, was innocent. Those who are involved in the incident will be charged with murder and arrested.”

Earlier, the chief minister had claimed that the lynching of Indrajit Mondol had a communal connection.

Alleging political conspiracy behind Sunday’s arson, Adhikari said his government will act against those who allegedly instigated the violence.

“There are people, political people who instigated arson. People who have been rejected in the elections or people who have got one from zero also instigated (violence),” the chief minister said.

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“There are also anti-national elements and radical factions behind all this. The police have identified 200 such people who instigated the violence due to their political bias and for cheap media publicity. Police have the call records. The government will also take action against them. They will not be spared,” Adhikari added.

He said that the family of the girl expressed confidence in the steps taken by his government.

Regarding compensation and assistance to the family members of both the girl and the youth, the chief minister said that he would return to Baruipur after a week and do the needful.

“I will return to the families within a week, and you will see what the government is doing for them. The girl’s family has requested the setting up of a police outpost in their neighbourhood, and I have asked the DGP to find a place, even on rent, and set up the outpost,” said the chief minister.

Baruipur has been on the edge for the third day on Tuesday.

The minor girl, who had been missing since Saturday afternoon, was found dead in a pond on Sunday morning. Police had initially registered a murder case. Following a postmortem examination, police added charges of gangrape under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

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“The preliminary postmortem report confirmed sexual assault. She was alive when she was dumped in the pond. The postmortem report confirmed antemortem drowning with water in her lungs,” a senior police officer said.

Three persons – Ananda Sardar, Pravash Mondol, and Dibakar Sardar – have been arrested in connection with the rape-murder case, while police are looking for a fourth suspect, whose identity has not been revealed.