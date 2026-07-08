Baruipur rape-murder: Girl’s family welcomes police encounter: ‘Anyone will now think 10 times before committing such a crime’

The father of the 11-year-old girl, who was raped and killed in Baruipur in South 24 Parganas district, on Wednesday said that he was satisfied with the progress of the police investigation.

Speaking to The Indian Express following the death of one of the accused in a police encounter, the girl’s father said, “I am satisfied with the progress of the investigation and the encounter (of the accused).”

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had met the girl’s family on Tuesday, two days after the girl was found dead in a pond, hours after she had gone missing. Police have so far arrested four persons, including the one who was killed in an encounter late Tuesday night.