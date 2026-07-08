Baruipur rape-murder: Girl’s family welcomes police encounter: ‘Anyone will now think 10 times before committing such a crime’

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The father of the 11-year-old girl, who was raped and killed in Baruipur in South 24 Parganas district, on Wednesday said that he was satisfied with the progress of the police investigation.
Speaking to The Indian Express following the death of one of the accused in a police encounter, the girl’s father said, “I am satisfied with the progress of the investigation and the encounter (of the accused).”
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had met the girl’s family on Tuesday, two days after the girl was found dead in a pond, hours after she had gone missing. Police have so far arrested four persons, including the one who was killed in an encounter late Tuesday night.
“I am happy with whatever steps are being taken by the (state) government. I met the chief minister yesterday (Tuesday), and he assured us that justice will be given to us. We have full faith in Dada (Adhikari) and the state administration. (Minister) Agnimitra Paul has been calling us and enquiring about us. We have got tremendous support from all,” the girl’s father said.
The girl’s uncle said, “We are happy with the stringent action taken by the police and the encounter. This should make other criminals think ten times before committing any such crime.”
After meeting the girl’s family on Tuesday, Chief Minister Adhikari had said that they had expressed confidence in the steps taken by his government.
Regarding compensation and assistance to the family members of the girl, the chief minister had said that he would return to Baruipur after a week and do the needful. “I will return to the families within a week, and you will see what the government is doing for them. The girl’s family has requested the setting up of a police outpost in their neighbourhood, and I have asked the DGP to find a place, even on rent, and set up the outpost,” said the chief minister.
Earlier, the girl’s mother had alleged police delay in the search for her missing daughter. “When we filed a missing person complaint at Baruipur police station, it was around 9 pm on Saturday. Had the police started a search operation then, gone through CCTV footage, my daughter could have been found alive,” the minor’s mother had said.
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