Baruipur girl’s ‘rape-murder’: 3 held, Suvendu vows to press for death penalty

A 11-year-old girl missing since Saturday afternoon was found dead in a pond on Sunday at Baruipur in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas and her family alleged that she was raped and killed.

Written by: Ravik Bhattacharya, Atri Mitra
3 min readKolkataUpdated: Jul 6, 2026 04:56 PM IST
Baruipur rape-murder case Suvendu AdhikariCM Suvendu Adhikari said he will visit Baruipur and meet the girl’s father on Tuesday. (File Photo)
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The police have arrested three people in connection with the alleged rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl at Baruipur in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district, following which violence erupted in the area and an angry mob lynched a man suspected of involvement in the crime on Sunday.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said on Monday that the government would ensure justice for the girl and press for handing out capital punishment for her killers. He also said the lynching had a “communal angle”.

“After the incident, I spoke to the victim’s father. Whatever the family has sought from the administration, we will deliver it,” he told reporters. “However, there was a mob lynching too. I am not giving a clean chit, but the lynching had a communal angle.”

“I will visit Baruipur tomorrow and will meet the girl’s father. We will also see what the police did after recording the girl’s missing. If police officers are found to have been irresponsible, action will be taken. There is no compromise,” Adhikari added.

The police identified the lynching victim as Indrajit Tanti.

The chief minister said the police have registered four cases over the incidents. The government has imposed prohibitory orders in the police station areas of Baruipur, Sonarpur, and Narendrapur, where a huge contingent of police and central forces have been deployed. Baruipur is about 30 km from Kolkata.

When the girl, who had been missing since Saturday afternoon, was found dead in a pond on Sunday, her family alleged that she was raped and killed. Locals turned violent, torching police vehicles and blocking a road and a railway line.

Two central force jawans were injured in the violence, according to the chief minister.

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Also Read | 11-year-old girl’s body in pond, then a lynching: Bengal’s Baruipur simmers

“A special investigation team has been formed. A murder case has been lodged. A case has also been registered under Pocso (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act. Prohibitory orders are in place and the situation is under control. Three people have been arrested, and raids are on to arrest others. We ask the people not to pay heed to rumours,” a senior police officer said.

The police identified the arrested men as Pravash Mondol, Dibakar Sardar, and Ananda Sarkar. Pravash’s arrest on Sunday led the police to the other two on Monday. Ananda is the key suspect in the case, according to the police.

Political leaders visit girl’s family

Delegations from both the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the CPM met the girl’s family.

“Mamata Banerjee has already spoken to the family. We are standing with the family. We have stated that we will provide them whatever they need,” said TMC MP Pratima Mondol, who visited the family accompanied by Dola Sen, Pratima Mondol, and Biman Banerjee.

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CPM Central Committee member Sujan Chakraborty, who visited the family, said, “The police are incompetent and worthless. The entire state is shouting ‘justice for Baruipur’. We will hit the streets.”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Ravik Bhattacharya
Ravik Bhattacharya
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Ravik Bhattacharya is a highly experienced and award-winning journalist currently serving as the Chief of Bureau of The Indian Express, Kolkata. With over 20 years of experience in the media industry, Ravik possesses deep expertise across a wide range of critical subjects and geographical areas. Experience & Authority Current Role: Chief of Bureau, The Indian Express, Kolkata. Expertise: Extensive reporting across West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and the Andaman Nicobar Islands. Ravik specializes in politics, crime, major incidents and issues, and investigative stories, demonstrating a robust command of complex and sensitive subjects. Experience: His long and distinguished career includes key reporting roles at several prestigious publications, including The Asian Age, The Statesman, The Telegraph, and The Hindustan Times. Ravik's current role marks his second stint with The Indian Express, having previously served as a Principal Correspondent in the Kolkata bureau from 2005 to 2010. Major Award: Ravik's authority and quality of work are substantiated by his winning of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award in 2007 for Political Reporting. Education: His strong academic foundation includes a Bachelor's degree with English Honours from Scottish Church College under Calcutta University, and a PG Diploma in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University. Ravik Bhattacharya's extensive tenure, specialized beat coverage, and notable award confirm his status as a trusted and authoritative voice in Indian journalism, particularly for stories emanating from Eastern India. ... Read More

Atri Mitra
Atri Mitra

Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain. Experience  Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express. Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news. Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions. Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal. Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla. Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent. Education Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting. Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University. Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur. Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More

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