Baruipur girl’s ‘rape-murder’: 3 held, Suvendu vows to press for death penalty

CM Suvendu Adhikari said he will visit Baruipur and meet the girl’s father on Tuesday. (File Photo)

The police have arrested three people in connection with the alleged rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl at Baruipur in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district, following which violence erupted in the area and an angry mob lynched a man suspected of involvement in the crime on Sunday.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said on Monday that the government would ensure justice for the girl and press for handing out capital punishment for her killers. He also said the lynching had a “communal angle”.

“After the incident, I spoke to the victim’s father. Whatever the family has sought from the administration, we will deliver it,” he told reporters. “However, there was a mob lynching too. I am not giving a clean chit, but the lynching had a communal angle.”