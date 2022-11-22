Baruipur murder: Hacksaw used to chop ex-Navy man’s body recovered, say cops

Police on Monday recovered a hacksaw that that they claimed was used to chop the body of a former Navy official, Ujjawal Chakraborty, by his son and wife at Hariharpur village in South 24 Parganas district’s Baruipur area, officers said.

The woman, Shyamoli Chakraborty, and her son Raju, alias Joy have been arrested.

The weapon was recovered from the same pond where Chakraborty’s head and torso were found, officials said.

“Based on the information extracted from the accused, the weapon has been recovered. The investigation is on,” a senior police officer said.

Ujjwal Chakraborty was murdered allegedly by his son Raju, alias Joy who with the help of his mother Shyamoli Chakraborty chopped the body into six pieces and dumped it in the pond and the bush near their house, officers said.

While four of six body parts, including the head, waist and two legs, have been recovered, police are searching for Ujjawal’s both hands. While the two legs were recovered from under a garbage dump, the head and the torso were fished out of the pond.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP, South Bengal) Siddhinath Gupta visited Baruipur on Monday and officials of Baruipur police district to monitor the progress in the case probe.

“Call lists of the accused are being examined to find out if anyone else is involved in this brutal murder,” an official said.

On November 15 morning, Shyamali Chakraborty and Raju went to the Baruipur police station to lodge a complaint that Ujjwal was missing since the last evening.

On November 17, police recovered Chakraborty’s torso from the pond that is located about 700 metres from their house.

The two then identified Ujjwal and tried to misguide police before confessing to have committed the crime after sustained questioning, officers said.

According to the police, Joy left the house six times on the night of the murder to dispose the body parts on a bicycle while his mother accompanied him for the first time only.