‘Attacked after being identified’: Suvendu rejects ‘lynching’ tag for man’s death in Baruipur violence

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday refused to describe Indrajeet Mondal’s killing after the recovery of the 11-year-old girl’s body as lynching, saying his identity had been established before the “murder”. He also alleged that “those who lost the recent Assembly elections” were behind the mob violence that erupted after the body of the minor was found in Baruipur.

Handing over a job letter and a cheque of Rs 25 lakh to Mondal’s family, Adhikari said, “This was not a mob beating; he was attacked after his identity was known. Those who lost the election are behind the instigation in the assault. The young man was brutally beaten to death. The government stands by his family. A cheque of Rs 25 lakh has been given to Mondal’s family.”

Adhikari said that he has handed over an appointment letter for the post of civic volunteer to Mondal’s elder brother and arrangements have also been made to provide old-age pension to his father and aid under the Annapurna scheme to his mother.

After meeting the families of the man and the girl, Adhikari said, “There will be a custody trial in both cases. The offenders will be given the severest punishment under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.”

After inaugurating a police outpost in Suryapur, Adhikari said, “I cannot bring Indrajeet back. But his killers will receive the most severe punishment.”

“The girl’s family has helped the government from the very first day. The government is grateful to them. They have filed complaints against four people, and all four have been arrested. The accused had fled to the Basirhat border and were caught from there. They will be taken into custody and investigated. I will monitor the investigation,” he added.

Adhikari said those involved in violence and damaging public property would face strict action.

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“Peaceful protests should take place. Democracy needs them, and we welcome them. But those who get involved in vandalism, attack police personnel and place iron beams on railway tracks cannot be patriots. Strict action will be taken against them,” he said.

Assuring strict punishment for the perpetrators, Adhikari also sought to restore confidence among the common people. He also urged the local traders to open their shops without fear and return to normalcy.

“Let murderers and rapists remain in fear; everyone else should remain unafraid and open their shops,” he said.

Adhikari has directed the police to launch a special drive over the next two weeks against drug dens. He said that the drive will be held against marijuana, hash and illegal liquor outlets across the state.

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State won’t oppose Kamduni rape-murder victim’s kin in SC, will give them legal aid: Adhikari

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari alleged the TMC dispensation had been “opposing” the Kamduni rape-and-murder victim’s family in their pursuit for justice in the Supreme Court, and said his administration would extend a helping hand by providing them with legal assistance.

“The state will not oppose them in the Supreme Court. We will support the victim’s family by providing them with government lawyers. I will convey my message to our standing counsel,” he said.

In 2013, a college student returning home in North 24 Parganas’ Kamduni was dragged into a farm, gang-raped and murdered. Her mutilated body was found the next morning. The incident had triggered a major outcry in the state amid concerns over women’s safety.

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Three years later, a sessions court sentenced three accused to death and three others to life imprisonment in the case. The Calcutta High Court later commuted the death sentences of two to life term and acquitted a third death-row convict. It had reduced the life sentences of three other convicts.

“Sixteen public prosecutors were changed in the Calcutta High Court. The victim’s family then approached the Supreme Court. We will support them in the top court by providing them with government lawyers,” Adhikari said.

“The Barasat court’s verdict was set aside by the Calcutta High Court, following which the matter reached the Supreme Court. Till now, the state government had been opposing the victim’s family. But the state will not oppose them in the Supreme Court. I will convey my message to our standing counsel,” Adhikari said.

The Kamduni victim’s family had approached the Supreme Court, alleging that justice had not been served. It was also alleged that the state had failed to place crucial facts before the courts and the police did not investigate the crime properly.