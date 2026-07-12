Baruipur lynching: Man ‘seen dragging’ Indrajit Mondal among 2 more arrested

The police arrested two more people on Saturday in connection with the incident in which a mob lynched a man after a minor girl’s body was found in a pond at Baruipur in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district last week.
The police have so far arrested seven people over the death of Indrajit Mondal, 35, who was lynched over the suspicion that he was involved in the rape and murder of the Class 6 girl. The police said he was innocent.
According to sources, the police zeroed in on the suspects after examining multiple videos related to the incident. Shamim Ali Khan, one of the last two people arrested, was allegedly seen in a video dragging an injured Mondal, whose hands were also tied.
According to the police, Shamim Ali Khan was arrested from the Duttabadh area, where he was hiding.
The other arrested suspects are Farooq Sardar, Rajesh Sardar, Shariful Mallick, Sabiuddin Vaidya, Farid Sheikh, and Abu Siddique Sardar.
The police said they would produce the two new suspects in the district court on Sunday. The case has been registered on charges including unlawful assembly, rioting, obstructing a public servant’s work, and murder by lynching.
The police have arrested four people over the girl’s rape and murder and killed one of them, Prabash Mondal, in an alleged encounter, which the Criminal Investigation Department is now inquiring into.
Additionally, 33 people have been arrested in connection with the vandalism of government property and violence that followed the discovery of the girl’s body on the morning of July 5. The locals also blocked a road and a railway line.
Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari visited Indrajit Mondal’s home on Saturday. The government has given his family Rs 25 lakh and a civic volunteer job to his brother as compensation.
The local administration also enrolled Mondal’s parents in the government’s social welfare schemes. Their house, which the mob had ransacked, was repaired.
New police outpost on parents’ request
Adhikari inaugurated a police outpost at Surjapur on Saturday following a request from the girl’s parents. He alleged that people rejected in the recent Assembly elections were behind the lynching.
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“Radicals and ultra-left could also be behind this. Police have arrested all those involved. One person was picked up from Digha, another from Bakkhali. His killers will be punished,” Adhikari said.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances.
Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including:
State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More