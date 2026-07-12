Baruipur lynching: Man ‘seen dragging’ Indrajit Mondal among 2 more arrested

A crowd protests outside the Baruipur police station against the rape and murder of the 11-year-old girl. (Express Photo)

The police arrested two more people on Saturday in connection with the incident in which a mob lynched a man after a minor girl’s body was found in a pond at Baruipur in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district last week.

The police have so far arrested seven people over the death of Indrajit Mondal, 35, who was lynched over the suspicion that he was involved in the rape and murder of the Class 6 girl. The police said he was innocent.

According to sources, the police zeroed in on the suspects after examining multiple videos related to the incident. Shamim Ali Khan, one of the last two people arrested, was allegedly seen in a video dragging an injured Mondal, whose hands were also tied.