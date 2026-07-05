Unrest and lynching in Bengal’s Baruipur after minor girl’s ‘rape and murder’

Violent protests erupted at Baruipur in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district on Sunday morning after a 12-year-old girl missing since the previous afternoon was found dead in a pond. An angry mob lynched a local man suspected of being involved in the crime.
The girl’s family alleged that she was raped and murdered before being dumped in the pond.
The incident took place in the Dhapdhapi-2 panchayat area. Angry locals initially refused to hand over the girl’s body to the police and blocked key transportation routes. The mob also set vehicles on fire.
Train services on the Sealdah-Namkhana line were completely disrupted for about an hour. Road traffic remained suspended for nearly five hours as locals sat in protest on the streets with the girl’s body.
Furious locals beat a man to death as he had allegedly been spotted hanging out with people they thought were the prime suspects.
The massive blockade and unrest were resolved only after top officials intervened. A police officer used a megaphone to pacify the crowd, announcing that the government had taken note of the tragedy.
“Just a short while ago, the chief minister spoke to us directly over the phone. He assured us that no person involved in this crime will be spared… We urge everyone to cooperate with the government and police during the investigation. We stand with you at every step,” said Presidency Range Inspector-General Kankarprasad Barui.
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“Come to our office in Bhabani Bhavan with all your demands. We will listen to all of your demands,” Barui added.
Girl’s body sent for postmortem
The locals then allowed the police to take the girl’s body for a postmortem. It was thus sent to the Baruipur subdivisional hospital.
The police said they were investigating both the girl’s death and the subsequent lynching.
Barui said the police were searching for the culprits and that no one guilty would be spared.
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As per the police, the girl left home at 4.30 pm on Saturday to visit a friend’s house. Her family members started looking for her when she failed to return home. They searched for the girl the entire night, but she was found dead in the morning.
A massive contingent of security personnel, including from central forces, is at the spot.
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics.
Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism.
Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage.
Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More