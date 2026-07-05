Unrest and lynching in Bengal’s Baruipur after minor girl’s ‘rape and murder’

The massive blockade and unrest were resolved only after the police announced the government had taken note of the incident. (File Photo)

Violent protests erupted at Baruipur in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district on Sunday morning after a 12-year-old girl missing since the previous afternoon was found dead in a pond. An angry mob lynched a local man suspected of being involved in the crime.

The girl’s family alleged that she was raped and murdered before being dumped in the pond.

The incident took place in the Dhapdhapi-2 panchayat area. Angry locals initially refused to hand over the girl’s body to the police and blocked key transportation routes. The mob also set vehicles on fire.

Train services on the Sealdah-Namkhana line were completely disrupted for about an hour. Road traffic remained suspended for nearly five hours as locals sat in protest on the streets with the girl’s body.