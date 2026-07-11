Baruipur case: Suvendu Adhikari visits victims’ families, orders crackdown on drug dens

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari Saturday met the families of the Baruipur rape-murder victim and the lynching victim while visiting the South 24 Parganas district to inaugurate a new police outpost.

Handing over a cheque of Rs 25 lakh to the family of Indrajit Mondal, who was mistakenly lynched by a mob after the rape-murder of the minor girl, the chief minister said, “He was attacked after his identity was known. Those who lost the election are behind the instigation of the mob assault incident. The young man was brutally beaten to death; the government stands by the family.”

Adhikari also announced that the elder brother of the lynching victim has been given the job of a civic volunteer, and Mondal’s parents will receive Annapurna Bhandar benefits and old-age pension.