Baruipur case: Suvendu Adhikari visits victims’ families, orders crackdown on drug dens

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari Saturday met the families of the Baruipur rape-murder victim and the lynching victim while visiting the South 24 Parganas district to inaugurate a new police outpost.
Handing over a cheque of Rs 25 lakh to the family of Indrajit Mondal, who was mistakenly lynched by a mob after the rape-murder of the minor girl, the chief minister said, “He was attacked after his identity was known. Those who lost the election are behind the instigation of the mob assault incident. The young man was brutally beaten to death; the government stands by the family.”
Adhikari also announced that the elder brother of the lynching victim has been given the job of a civic volunteer, and Mondal’s parents will receive Annapurna Bhandar benefits and old-age pension.
Praising the minor victim’s family for cooperating with the government, the West Bengal CM said, “The minor’s family has helped the government from the very first day. The government is grateful to the minor’s family. The family has filed complaints against four people, and all four have been arrested. The accused had fled up to the Basirhat border and were caught from there. The investigation will be monitored by me.”
Adhikari said the fear of the law must exist in the minds of criminals, not in the minds of ordinary people.
On Saturday, the chief minister also made an announcement regarding the 2013 Kamduni gangrape-murder case. He stated that the state government would provide all possible assistance to the victim’s family in the Supreme Court through a government lawyer. Unlike the previous government, the victim’s family would no longer be opposed in the Supreme Court, the chief minister added.
Meanwhile, the chief minister also directed the police to launch a special drive over the next two weeks against drug dens across the state.
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After Adhikari’s visit, both families told media persons that they were happy with the actions taken by the administration and the police since the rape-murder incident.
Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain.
Experience
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express.
Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news.
Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions.
Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal.
Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla.
Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent.
Education
Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting.
Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University.
Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur.
Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More