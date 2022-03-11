Barrackpore to get eight new police stations

The state home department has announced the setting up of eight new police stations in the Barrackpore area of North 24 Parganas district, which is considered a trouble spot in terms of political violence and crime.

Even in the recent civic polls, the Kamarhati area of Barrackpore saw clashes.

The Barrackpore industrial belt, spanning 297 sqkm, emerged as a prominent crime zone over the last few years and a proposal to open new police stations was sent to Nabanna long back.

The area has a strong presence of Hindi-speaking people who mostly work in jute mills.

Sources said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ordered setting up of the new police stations to ensure law-and-order and better police coverage.

The announcement was made on Wednesday through a notification with details of jurisdiction of each station in the Barrackpore Police Commissionerate area.

Among the new police stations is Jetia police station, which will come up within the limits of Bijpur police station of the Barrackpore Police Commissionerate.

The Halishahar police station will be opened within the jurisdictions of Bijpur and Naihati police stations. The Naihati police station area of Barrackpore will see the opening of Shibdaspur police station.

Further, people residing in the Dum Dum police station area will get a new Nagerbajar police station while the Titagarh police station area will see the coming up of Mohanpur police station. Also, Dakhineswar police station will be carved out of Belgachhia and Baranagar police stations while Basudevpur police station will come up between the Jaggadal and Bhatpara police station areas.