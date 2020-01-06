Bardhaman station building collapse: 1 injured person dies, Rlys form probe committee

Bardhaman station collapse: A portion of the Bardhaman railway station building collapsed on Saturday evening. (Express photo by Partha Paul) Bardhaman station collapse: A portion of the Bardhaman railway station building collapsed on Saturday evening. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

One of the two persons injured in the collapse of a portion of Bardhaman railway station building on Saturday, died in the early hours of Sunday. According to an Eastern Railways (ER) spokesperson, the person, in his thirties, is yet to be identified.

The ER has also formed a three-member committee to probe the incident that took place Saturday evening when a portion of the roof of the portico at the station building collapsed near enquiry counter, leaving two injured.

“One of the injured persons died at 2.35 am, while the other is out of danger,” said Dr Amitava Saha, Deputy Superintendent of Burdwan Medical College Hospital.

Another injured, Hapna Tudu, who hails from Jharkhand, is undergoing treatment for a fracture in one of his legs.

ER spokesperson Nikhil Chakraborty, meanwhile, said that engineers from three departments — engineering, commercial and safety — have been selected for the inquiry. “They will submit their report in 10 days. Right now, measures are being taken to avert any further collapse of the building,” Chakraborty.

The inquiry committee will record eyewitness accounts into the incident on Monday, an official said. The committee members will sit at the station manager’s chamber at Bardhaman for two hours from 4 pm on Monday to record the accounts of the witnesses. As per officials, minutes before the collapse, people felt some tremor, following which most of them ran away from the place.

Another small portion of the building also collapsed around 9.30 pm on Saturday, but no one was injured as people had moved away from the station premises after the initial incident, ER sources said.

Meanwhile, construction and repair work is underway on a war footing at the century-old station building, nearly 100 km from Kolkata.

State minister and TMC leader Swapan Debnath, who met the injured person at the hospital, held the Railways responsible for the incident. “This occured because of the negligence of the Railways. It is an important and busy station. It was set up in 1855 and is a heritage station. It is the duty of the Railways to carry out maintenance work to protect this heritage building. Also, the repair work must speed up,” said Debnath.

BJP MP and Union minister Babul Supriyo also blamed the Railways. “The Railways must take responsibility for the incident. I would definitely not pass the buck. Railways Minister Piyush Goyal has already directed a probe into the incident,” he said.

—With PTI

