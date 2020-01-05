Follow Us:
Saturday, January 04, 2020

Bardhaman: Part of station building collapses, two injured

A portion of Bardhaman railway station in West Bengal collapsed on Saturday night, injuring at least two persons, sources said. A three-member committee has been formed to probe the incident.

According to railway officials, the portion of the building that collapsed was old and construction work was underway.

Train services have not been disrupted as the collapse took place towards the entrance of the station, away from the platforms.

“Railway officials are inspecting the site and will ascertain the reason behind the collapse,” said an official.

The two injured persons have been admitted to Bardhaman Medical College and Hospital.

Sources said one of the victims had suffered severe head injuries and is in a critical condition.

“Our priority is to ensure safety for all and keep things normal. Train services are normal,” said Ishaq Khan, Divisional Railway Manager, Howrah.

