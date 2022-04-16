Barbs fly as Governor, CM greet people on Bengali New Year

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday greeted the people of the state on the occasion of Poila Boishakh (the Bengali New Year).

Dhankhar in his message, however, took an indirect jibe at the Trinamool Congress government in the state. He said that the Bengali New Year may fructify Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore’s dream “where the mind is without fear and the head is held high”.

“Greetings to all on auspicious occasion #PoilaBoishakh. May #SubhoNoboBorsho bring to you and your family happiness and prosperity! Let the dream #Gurudev of creating a land of Bhayashoonya Chitaa & Uccha Sheer fructify

in West Bengal and all over (sic),” Dhankhar said in a tweet.

It was an apparent reference to the recent developments in the state which has witnessed a number of incidents of violence which are being probed by the CBI.

Poila Boishakh, also known as Bangla Noboborsho, is the first day of the Bengali calendar. It is widely celebrated in West Bengal, Assam and Tripura, as well as in neighbouring Bangladesh.

CM Banerjee said in a tweet, “Happy New Year, 1429. Many greetings and congratulations to all. Stay healthy, stay well, enjoy the coming days (sic).”

Taking a dig at Dhankhar over his tweet on the first day of the Bengali New Year, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, “He sees politics in everything. There was a dig in his message. We don’t expect anything better from him anymore.”