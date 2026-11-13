‘You won’t catch me’: How police traced online gamer to Delhi after Kolkata murder

A young man identified as Dharmaveer has been arrested in Delhi for allegedly murdering Anjali Shaw, 26, inside her brother-in-law’s flat in North 24 Paragnas who he had befriended while playing online game. Tracked down via mobile tower locations after fleeing Kolkata with the victim’s valuables, the accused is currently being brought back on transit remand for interrogation.

Anjali Shaw, a 26-year-old resident of the Dunlop area, occasionally stayed at a fifth-floor flat in Lakepally, Baranagar. The flat belonged to her brother-in-law, who had lived there with Anjali’s elder sister for about four years before relocating to Serampore in Hooghly for business reasons, returning only periodically to check on the property.

According to Anjali’s family, she spent a lot of time playing the online game PUBG, often telling them she played because she was unwell and could not go out. Through the game, she befriended a young man from another state believed to be from near Lucknow—who played under the username ‘Nick Rajput’. While Anjali’s father stated that the youth, identified as Dharmaveer, addressed Anjali as his sister, the police suspect the two may have been in a romantic relationship.

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Investigators believe Dharmaveer had visited the Baranagar flat previously and was familiar with the area.

On Monday night, Anjali’s brother-in-law visited the Baranagar flat and left the keys with a neighbour, Latika Manna, before returning to Serampore.

On Tuesday afternoon, Anjali collected the keys from Manna and went to the flat. While the neighbour did not see anyone else accompany Anjali upstairs at that moment, investigators later spotted Dharmaveer on CCTV footage.

According to police sources, an argument broke out inside the flat between Anjali and Dharmaveer, escalating into violence. Dharmaveer allegedly murdered Anjali, took her mobile phone and jewellery, and used his familiarity with the neighborhood to flee the scene undetected.

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Later in the day, Anjali’s elder sister tried calling her repeatedly. Receiving no response, she alerted the neighbours. When repeated knocks on the flat’s door went unanswered, the police were alerted, and officials on Tuesday night broke open the door and recovered Anjali’s bloodied body bearing multiple injury marks, including wounds on her neck, according to a cousin. The body was sent to Baranagar State General Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Initially, police suspected it was a suicide. However, the missing mobile phone and ornaments, along with the nature of the injuries and skepticism that a dispute over a video game would drive someone to take their own life, shifted the focus toward murder.

Anjali’s family shared their suspicions regarding Dharmaveer with the police. Around that time, Anjali’s missing phone was briefly switched on. A cousin sent a “Hi” message to the number and received a reply, “If you ask what you want to know or inquire about, you will get an answer.”

Shortly after, a second message arrived reading, “I am among you, but you won’t be able to catch me,” before the device was switched off again.

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The police confirmed that Dharmaveer had fled the state and was repeatedly switching the phone on and off while changing locations to mislead investigators.

By analysing mobile tower locations and CCTV evidence, Baranagar police tracked his movements. On Thursday, a police team from Baranagar apprehended Dharmaveer outside Delhi’s Anand Vihar railway station on charges of murder.

Confirming the arrest, Barrackpore Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Kuntal Bandyopadhyay said, “The accused is being brought back to Kolkata on transit remand; the exact motive and sequence of events will be ascertained following interrogation and probe.”