Bengal CJP volunteer’s father dies after attack over school infra ‘expose’

A Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) volunteer and his father were attacked allegedly by BJP workers for highlighting the poor infrastructure of a government school in West Bengal’s Bankura district on Thursday, and the father succumbed to his injuries on Saturday.

The CJP condemned the attack on its volunteer Shaik Abdul Hafeez and his father Janab Mafik.

According to Hafeez, armed men identified as local BJP workers forcibly entered his home and demanded he record a video apologising for highlighting the conditions of the local government school in his village in the Karisunda area, which he had visited as part of the CJP’s nationwide School Thik Karo Abhiyan. They also demanded he state that he had done so under external influence. When Hafeez refused to comply, they allegedly began assaulting him.

Hafeez sustained a severe neck injury, while his father, who intervened to save his son during the attack, suffered critical blunt-force trauma to the head.

The CJP demanded the immediate arrest of the assailants and stated that a CJP National Working Committee delegation, led by co-convener Ashutosh Ranka, would visit Bengal on Monday to stand in solidarity with Hafeez and his family and to demand justice and accountability.

Speaking to the media, Hafeez said, “All were from the local BJP. They got angry that they could not assault me and thus assaulted my father. The police had come, and we rushed my father to the hospital. Many BJP workers had surrounded the hospital and were not allowing us to leave because they thought that I would go to the Indas police station and file a complaint. My father was a simple person. He told me to say sorry and resolve the issue. While we were returning home from the hospital in a dark spot, those assailants once again surrounded us and assaulted us for the second time. They took my mobile and deleted all the videos from social media.”

We will not be silenced and intimidated: Abhijeet Dipke

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke wrote on social media, “We will not be silenced and intimidated. We will keep fighting for better schools. CJP stands firmly with Abdul and his family. We demand the immediate arrest of those responsible for his father’s death. Our CJP team will visit West Bengal and ensure that Abdul and his family get justice.”

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In a statement, the CJP alleged that no medico-legal case was initiated and no FIR was registered following the initial attack.

According to his family members, Mafik was hit in the head and chest and succumbed to severe head injuries.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari told the media that the FIR registered over the incident did not state the assailants were BJP workers.

“Out of five people, three have already been arrested. The investigation is ongoing. The remaining two will also be arrested. Home guards have been deployed outside their house. The government will take strong action. I heard that five more have been detained,” he added.

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Regarding the CJP team’s planned visit to Bankura, Adhikari said, “They can protest in Bankura. We welcome them. It is a democratic country.”

The Opposition Trinamool Congress (Mamata Banerjee faction) condemned the attack. “This threat culture should be stopped,” MLA Kunal Ghosh said.