‘Bankra Masjid land belongs to Centre’: Airport Authority of India to Calcutta High Court

The Airport Authority of India (AAI) on Wednesday informed the Calcutta High Court that the land housing the 136-year-old BankraMasjid inside the NetajiSubhasChandraBose International Airport compound in Kolkata was officially acquired by the Central Government decades ago, leaving the mosque committee with no legal claim over the property.
The submissions came during a hearing regarding a petition filed by the BankraMasjid Committee seeking interim relief to allow devotees to offer prayers—particularly Friday prayers—at the shrine. Access and public entry to the mosque have been suspended since July following security issues flagged by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS).
AAI told the court that the Central Government had acquired the land for the extension of the runway and had paid compensation to the residents concerned.
Senior Advocate S N Mukherjee, appearing for AAI, submitted, “This land has been acquired long ago; there is a notification dated Feb 7, 1961…One can practice their religion but cannot insist that they will do it in a particular place. They are not entitled to any relief, and they do not have any legal right. Where security is involved, there is no natural justice.”
They further submitted that in May a meeting was held with all stakeholders, including BankraMasjid Committee, with a view to ensuring foolproof security of the airport. “It was stated that there was hindrance to flight operations. Take-off and landing were being affected also,” submitted Mukherjee.
Additional Solicitor General Dheeraj Dwivedi, appearing for Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), submitted, “There was no law and order situation when it (prayers) were stopped. A confidential report by an international aviation authority was given in 2024. National security will always override public interest. Places of Worship Act will not come into play. Basically, the mosque is crossing the runway. As per the topography. This can’t be allowed. On the city side, in Jessore, we provided them land, but they are not ready to move their mosque from the airport area.”
Additional Advocate General of West Bengal BillwadalBhattacharya said the dispute involved neither conversion nor a heritage structure, but land acquired long ago and national security concerns.
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Bhattacharya also mentioned that if such security lapses continue, another 9/11 incident can happen and also referred to the recent Flydubai incident where Indian pilot SmitMachchar was attacked.
However, the petitioner’s counsel submitted, “There were no issues for 136 years. People only enter here in the morning after proper security checks.”
Worshippers were allowed access to Bankra mosque solely based on Aadhaar cards.
According to sources, before the restriction, around 70 devotees were allowed to offer prayers at the mosque each day at different time slots after producing their Aadhaar cards before CISF personnel.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
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Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
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Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
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