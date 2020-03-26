Bankers battle virus risk to keep services rolling amid lockdown

People stands in a queue, at a SBI branch at CIT road, Kolkata. (Express photo by Partha Paul) People stands in a queue, at a SBI branch at CIT road, Kolkata. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

With the whole country under lockdown following the outbreak of coronavirus, most people have been confined to their homes. However, battling restrictions and threat to life, 30-year-old Sadaf R Hossain rode her two-wheeler to the Union Bank’s Behala branch on every alternate day to ensure that the financial services continued without interruption.

“Bankers cannot shy away from responsibility in times like this. We have been asked to keep the bank operational. So, taking certain precautions, we will continue to do our duty. We want to provide our service to the nation to help people tide over the present crisis,” the deputy branch manager and mother of two-year-old boy told The Indian Express.

Her branch follows all guidelines and allows only five customers at a time.

“We have to take certain precautions. Gloves, masks and sanitisers have been kept in our branch. We are maintaining a distance of one metre from each other and asked customers to do the same. Our staff are also carrying out sanitisation work on a regular basis,” she said.

Services like cash deposit, withdrawal and transfer of money through NEFT and RTGS have been provided to people. The ATM outside is also loaded with cash. However, the flow of customers has reduced since the imposition of the lockdown.

“We see only a few customers now. Since we are in the financial services we cannot stop coming to the branch. But we are also concerned about the health of our family members especially of my son,” added Sadaf.

Banking sector has been exempted from the lockdown along with several other essential services.

Here’s a quick Coronavirus guide from Express Explained to keep you updated: Are smokers at high risk form coronavirus? | Can Vitamin-C prevent or cure coronavirus infection? | What exactly is community spread of coronavirus? | How long can the Covid-19 virus survive on a surface? | Amid the lockdown, what is allowed, what is prohibited?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.