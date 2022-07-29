Bank employee, aide get 7-year jail for siphoning off money

A Barasat court on Thursday convicted a private bank employee and his associate for siphoning off money from the account of a customer and sentenced them to seven years in jail.

The accused, Bappaditya Biswas and his aide Samiran Saha, were charged under Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 419 (cheating by impersonation), 468 (purpose of cheating), 469 (forgery), 471 (whoever fraudulently or dishonestly uses as genuine any document) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

The investigation in the case was carried out by the Bidhannagar cyber crime police station and the chargesheet was filed in October 2020.

According to the probe, Bappaditya Biswas, the ICICI Bank employee, changed the registered mobile number and email ID of the Chennai-based customer, got a duplicate debit card and misappropriated money from his account with the help of Samiran Saha

The two used a fake mobile connection in place of the victim’s registered number. Seeking bail, one of the accused had even moved the Supreme Court that directed the trial court to complete the trial within 2 months.

Nearly 25 witnesses were examined during the course of trial.