Banglar Yubo Sathi: Mamata advances launch date, announces enrolment camps for Rs 1,500 dole in all Assembly segments

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the enrolment camps would run from February 15 to February 26 in every Assembly segment. (File photo)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday advanced to April 1 the launch date of the Government’s newly announced Banglar Yubo Sathi scheme of Rs 1,500 monthly dole for people in the 21-40 age group.

“Earlier, we said the Yubo Sathi project will start from August 15, Independence Day. Later, we decided to start this programme from April 1, as the new financial year will start from April 1.”

The chief minister also announced that the Government would hold one enrolment camp in every Assembly constituency from February 15 to February 26.

“Those who have passed madhyamik will get the money. Even if they get allowances under another scheme, they will be eligible for the Yubo Sathi money,” she said.