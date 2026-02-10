Banglar Yubo Sathi: Mamata advances launch date, announces enrolment camps for Rs 1,500 dole in all Assembly segments

West Bengal Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya had said the Banglar Yubo Sathi scheme would be launched on August 15 ‘if the Trinamool Congress returns to power’.

Written by: Atri Mitra
2 min readKolkataUpdated: Feb 10, 2026 06:00 PM IST
Mamata BanerjeeChief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the enrolment camps would run from February 15 to February 26 in every Assembly segment. (File photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday advanced to April 1 the launch date of the Government’s newly announced Banglar Yubo Sathi scheme of Rs 1,500 monthly dole for people in the 21-40 age group.

“Earlier, we said the Yubo Sathi project will start from August 15, Independence Day. Later, we decided to start this programme from April 1, as the new financial year will start from April 1.”

The chief minister also announced that the Government would hold one enrolment camp in every Assembly constituency from February 15 to February 26.

“Those who have passed madhyamik will get the money. Even if they get allowances under another scheme, they will be eligible for the Yubo Sathi money,” she said.

Along with Banglar Yubo Sathi, people will be able to register for two more schemes at the camps. These are the schemes of the Rs 4,000 annual allowance for landless farmers and free shallow pump power connections.

Each camp will have representatives from the departments of sports and youth affairs, agriculture, power, and irrigation.

Under the Banglar Yubo Sathi scheme, unemployed people in the 21-40 age group will get Rs 1,500 monthly till they get jobs or for up to five years.

Story continues below this ad

“The scheme will be launched on August 15 if the Trinamool Congress returns to power,” Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya had said, adding that Rs 5,000 crore would be allotted for it in the next budget.
During her budget speech, Bhattacharya also announced the allowance for landless farmers. She said the allowance would be given in two instalments of Rs 2,000, one during the rabi season and the other during the kharif season.

Atri Mitra
Atri Mitra

Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain. Experience  Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express. Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news. Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions. Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal. Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla. Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent. Education Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting. Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University. Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur. Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Rahul Gandhi
'Who is lying, Penguin or the General?': Rahul Gandhi points to Naravane’s post on ‘missing’ memoir
Govinda opens up on the incident when a mob tried to surround his house.
Govinda recalls pointing his gun at mob who surrounded his house, claims cops didn't answer his calls: 'I asked them to leave'
Teigan Puppy Bowl XXII
'Was still such a happy girl': Teigan, the wheelchair-using Puppy Bowl XXII viral rescue dog, who died before episode aired
New Zealand vs UAE Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Catch live action from the NZ vs UAE match in Chennai.
New Zealand vs UAE LIVE Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Trade framework gives India room to navigate but tilts ground in US favour
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: India-US deal is one-sided. It creates vulnerabilities
Live Blog
Advertisement