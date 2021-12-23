Bangladeshi ‘smuggler’ killed in Malda firing, says BSF

A BANGLADESHI man suspected to be a smuggler was killed in firing by the Border Security Force (BSF), an officer said on Wednesday. The incident took place around 1:40 am in the border area of Malda district.

“A Bangladeshi smuggler was gunned down near the International Boundary by a jawan of the border outpost Nawada, 70 Battalion, BSF,” said an officer.

The jawan spotted 15-20 persons moving around in Indian territory near the International Boundary. According to the BSF, at the same time, they got an input that a group of 15-20 smugglers from Bangladesh side also came close to the border fence with arms and sticks, “violating the sanctity of International Boundary.”

The BSF jawan warned the persons to stop.

“On hearing the jawan, the Bangladeshi smugglers attacked him with stones and a sharp edged object. The jawan first tried to stop and drive away the smugglers by lobbing non-lethal stun grenade but it had no effect on the group of smugglers. In the end, for the sake of self-defence and protection of life and property, he was compelled to fire with his personal weapon, due to which a Bangladeshi smuggler was injured near the fence,” read a statement issued by BSF.

On hearing gunfire, the rest of the group managed to escape. Meanwhile, the Company Commander and other jawans reached the spot.

“Keeping humanity paramount, the Company Commander gave first-aid to the injured smuggler and evacuated him to Malda Medical College (Hospital) for better treatment through a BSF ambulance. Doctors there declared him dead,” the statement said.

The injured person had identified himself as Ibrahim (24) and said he was a resident of Chapainwabganj in Bangladesh. During a search of the area, 197 bottles of Phensedyl (banned cough syrup), a mobile phone and two iron rods were recovered from the spot.

The injured smuggler also revealed that he had come to collect the bottles at the behest of a Bangladeshi smuggler, Kalu Sheikh alias Kalam Sheikh, of Chapainwabganj, Bangladesh. Presently, due to non-availability of Phensedyl in Bangladesh, the cost of a Phensedyl in the Indian market is around Rs 700, sources said.