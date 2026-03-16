‘I wait every day for a message from her’: Bangladeshi man approaches Calcutta HC for return of wife illegally brought to Bengal

A 23-year-old Bangladeshi man has approached the Calcutta High Court seeking the return of his wife, alleging that her family forcibly brought her to West Bengal shortly after their marriage last year.
Arijit Sarkar claims his wife, Moumi Saha, 19, was taken to Bengal shortly after their marriage in September 2025. According to him, barely a month after they married according to Hindu rites at a temple in Dhaka, Saha’s parents summoned her under a pretext and forcibly removed her from Bangladesh.
Sarkar said the couple had been neighbours in Madhyakanda, near Narsingdi in the Dhaka Division, and had been in a relationship for almost two years before marrying.
Sarkar alleged that in October 2025, Saha’s family brought her to India illegally, and she was kept confined at a relative’s house in Birati in the state’s North 24 Parganas district. He further claimed that Saha managed to send him her location on WhatsApp while confined in a room without communication. Using that information, he travelled from Bangladesh to Kolkata in January 2026.
“After I got to know her location here, I came to take her back. Since she had no valid documents, I would have taken her to the High Commission or the local police so that they could help us to get back to Bangladesh,” he said.
Upon reaching the house where Saha was allegedly held, Sarkar said she came out and was about to board a car when her relatives assaulted him and forcibly took her away. “Since that incident, I have had no communication with her for the last two months. I wait every day for a message from her, but there is nothing,” he added.
Sarkar filed a complaint with Nimta Police Station in Barrackpore and also approached the West Bengal Commission for Women (WBCW) on January 7, 2026. The Commission, via email on January 9, advised him to lodge an FIR with the local police.
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He also filed complaints with the commissioner, Barrackpore Police Commissionerate, the deputy inspector general of police (DIG) in the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), and the additional director general of police in March. He alleged he received no response or assistance, prompting him to approach the Calcutta High Court on March 10. The matter is expected to be heard this week.
Speaking to The Indian Express, Sarkar’s counsel, Advocate Mukul Biswas, said, “The police are duty-bound to rescue the woman without delay and place her before the court. We want to know her present state directly from her. Unfortunately, the police appear to be protecting the illegal intruders. The Foreigners Act was not applied in the FIR. We hope the Hon’ble Court will take serious note of these issues, and we have full faith in the judiciary and justice system.”
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances.
Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including:
State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More