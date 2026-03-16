‘I wait every day for a message from her’: Bangladeshi man approaches Calcutta HC for return of wife illegally brought to Bengal

After the couple married according to Hindu rites at a temple in Dhaka, the woman’s parents summoned her under a pretext and forcibly removed her from Bangladesh. (File Photo)

A 23-year-old Bangladeshi man has approached the Calcutta High Court seeking the return of his wife, alleging that her family forcibly brought her to West Bengal shortly after their marriage last year.

Arijit Sarkar claims his wife, Moumi Saha, 19, was taken to Bengal shortly after their marriage in September 2025. According to him, barely a month after they married according to Hindu rites at a temple in Dhaka, Saha’s parents summoned her under a pretext and forcibly removed her from Bangladesh.

Sarkar said the couple had been neighbours in Madhyakanda, near Narsingdi in the Dhaka Division, and had been in a relationship for almost two years before marrying.