Monday, October 18, 2021
Bangladesh violence: Bengal BJP registers protest at Deputy High Commission

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
October 19, 2021 2:08:53 am
Dhaka: Police clash with Muslim devotees during a protest in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. (AP)

The BJP on Monday organised demonstrations across West Bengal to protest against attacks on Hindu minorities and temples in Bangladesh in the past few days, while a party delegation visited the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission here to register its protest. The Opposition party also questioned Trinamool Congress’s “silence” on the matter.

West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said, “These kinds of barbaric attacks have no place in a civilised society. The Bangladesh government must take action and ensure the safety of Hindu minorities. However, here in Bengal, some political parties are maintaining silence on this issue for vote-bank politics.”

TMC leader Krishanu Mitra in turn referred to the killing of migrant workers in Kashmir and said BJP should stop lecturing Bangladesh.

Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, along with a delegation of BJP MLAs, visited the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata.

