Bangladesh won’t send Hilsa to India this Durga Puja, stops imports too

In news that will disappoint fish lovers, Bangladesh is unlikely to export Hilsa to India this Durga Puja season and has also stopped importing the famed fish from India. This comes weeks after India exported 500 metric tonnes of Hilsa to Bangladesh in a role reversal of sorts.

According to fish traders in Kolkata, this is a deviation from the annual practice of the Bangladesh government earmarking the amount and window for Hilsa exports to India just before Durga Puja.

“They have abruptly stopped imports from India. All permits in their country were cancelled through a circular on September 23. Also, Bangladesh is not allowing the import of Hilsa this year. Time has run out,” said Syed Anwar Maqsood, secretary of the Fish Importers Association in Bengal and the Howrah wholesale fish market.