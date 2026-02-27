Tremors felt in Kolkata as 5.5 magnitude earthquake strikes Bangladesh

Poeple rushed out of buildings as tremor were felt in Kolkata. (Express Paul)

Tremors were felt in Kolkata and adjacent West Bengal districts as an earthquake of magnitude 5.5 on Richter scale struck Bangladesh on Friday.

⁠According to the European Mediterranean ‌Seismological Centre (EMSC), the ⁠quake ⁠was ⁠at ‌a ​depth ‌of 35 ‌km (21.75 ​miles).

The tremors in Kolkata lasted for a few seconds, triggering panic among the people who rushed out of buildings as a precautionary measure.