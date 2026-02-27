Tremors felt in Kolkata as 5.5 magnitude earthquake strikes Bangladesh

⁠According to the European Mediterranean ‌Seismological Centre, the ⁠quake ⁠was ⁠at ‌a ​depth ‌of 35 ‌km (21.75 ​miles).

By: Express Web Desk
1 min readKolkataUpdated: Feb 27, 2026 01:49 PM IST
Kolkata earthquakePoeple rushed out of buildings as tremor were felt in Kolkata. (Express Paul)
Make us preferred source on Google

Tremors were felt in Kolkata and adjacent West Bengal districts as an earthquake of magnitude 5.5 on Richter scale struck Bangladesh on Friday.

⁠According to the European Mediterranean ‌Seismological Centre (EMSC), the ⁠quake ⁠was ⁠at ‌a ​depth ‌of 35 ‌km (21.75 ​miles).

The tremors in Kolkata lasted for a few seconds, triggering panic among the people who rushed out of buildings as a precautionary measure.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Feb 27: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments