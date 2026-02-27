Tremors felt in Kolkata as 5.5 magnitude earthquake strikes Bangladesh

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Tremors were felt in Kolkata and adjacent West Bengal districts as an earthquake of magnitude 5.5 on Richter scale struck Bangladesh on Friday.
According to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the quake was at a depth of 35 km (21.75 miles).
The tremors in Kolkata lasted for a few seconds, triggering panic among the people who rushed out of buildings as a precautionary measure.
