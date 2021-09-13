Bangel: Brothers held for Parnasree double murder

The Kolkata Police on Sunday arrested two cousin brothers of a schoolteacher who was found murdered earlier this week along with her son in their flat in the Parnasree locality of Kolkata’s Behala area. Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Murlidhar Sharma said, “The two accused confessed after prolonged interrogation. Both of them are the cousins of the deceased woman.”

The police said that Sanjay Das (44) came up with the plan to murder his cousin Susmita Mondal (45), and killed her and her teenage son along with his brother Sandeep (32). According to investigators, Sanjay owed a lot of people money after taking several loans for his son’s marriage. He used to maintain CCTV cameras at a mall in Dharmatala, and did not earn much in the past year because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Sandeep too was not doing well financially and was struggling to repay loans.

The police said Sandeep used to regularly visit Susmita, and noticed that she owned a lot of gold jewellery. During questioning, he told interrogators that Susmita’s husband Tapan was financially well-off.

JCP (Crime) Murlidhar Sharma said the brothers eyed Susmita’s jewellery since they wanted to sell it and repay some of their loans.

On the afternoon of September 6, the two came to visit the victim. They chatted with Susmita, ate cakes and biscuits, and drank tea while her 13-year-old Tamojit was in another room attending an online class. Sensing an opportunity when Susmita once went to the kitchen, one of the accused stabbed her with a knife.

The 45-year-old fled towards her bedroom, but the accused managed to kill her. Hearing the commotion, Tamojit came out of his room and witnessed his mother being murdered by his uncles. They killed him and escaped with some of Susmita’s jewellery, said the police.

At night, after returning from work, Tapan found the door unlocked, and raised alarm. He then found his wife and son’s bodies.

The police said they suspected that the victims knew their killers since there were no signs of forced entry, and because of the teacups on the table. They also found some pieces of clothing with bloodstains. After preparing a list of Susmita’s relatives and acquaintances, they traced all the calls made in the area during the estimated time of the murder. Sanjay and Sandeep’s names then cropped up. Officials said Sandeep was arrested from his home at Shyampur Maheshtala area and brought to the Lalbazar police headquarters. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime, the police said.