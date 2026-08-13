BJP MP Ananta Maharaj loses Banga Bibhushan after derogatory remarks on Netaji

A day after West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari warned against derogatory remarks on Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, the government on Thursday withdrew and annulled the Banga Bibhushan award conferred to BJP Rajya Sabha MP Nagendra Ray, popularly known as Ananta Maharaja under the TMC regime.

The order, issued by the Information and Cultural Affairs Department on Thursday, said the decision would take effect immediately.

Ray was conferred the state’s highest civilian honour on February 21, 2026. The government said the award recognised “distinguished and exemplary contributions” to the state and its people and carried “a high degree of dignity, prestige, and institutional purpose”.

The order said that after the award was conferred, “certain facts and circumstances” came to the government’s notice which were considered serious enough to raise questions about Ray’s continued retention of the honour.

“Upon such consideration, the competent authority is satisfied that the continued retention of the Banga Bibhushan by Nagendra Ray alias Ananta Maharaj is inconsistent with the dignity, prestige and purpose of the honour,” the order read.

The government has directed that Ray’s name be removed from official lists of Banga Bibhushan recipients. He will also no longer be entitled to represent himself as a recipient of the award or claim any recognition, privilege or benefit specifically arising from it.

The move comes amid a controversy over alleged remarks made by Ray about Netaji. Ray had allegedly described Netaji as a “war criminal” and questioned the contribution of the Indian National Army to India’s freedom struggle. He had also purportedly claimed that Netaji had played no role in the freedom movement and suggested that the partition could have been prevented if power had been handed to the Maharaja of the Cooch Behar district.

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At a press conference in Nabanna on Wednesday, Adhikari had directed the police to take action against those making derogatory remarks about Netaji on social media. He said that nobody making remarks against Netaji would be spared, regardless of their political status or official identity.

“I have asked the police to take stringent action against those making derogatory remarks against Netaji on social media. Police have been directed to arrest those behind this,” he said.

Asked whether action would be taken against Ananta Maharaj, Adhikari did not name him but said the law applied equally to political leaders and public officials. “I will not name anyone, but the law is equal for MLAs, MPs, leaders of any party, government officials, or police officers,” he said.

Adhikari also asked those who had made such remarks to delete their posts and issue an apology, warning that no political figure or government official was above the law. The withdrawal of the Banga Bibhushan now formally ends Ray’s status as a recipient of the state honour, less than six months after it was conferred on him.

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Earlier, Adhikari had announced a monthly grant of ₹30,000 for ‘Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Seva Kendras’ in every assembly constituency, starting in August. To receive funding, centres must only be named ‘Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Seva Kendra’, and must display a portrait of Netaji wearing the traditional dhoti-panjabi attire which will be provided by the state Information and Cultural Affairs Department.