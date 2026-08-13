BJP MP Ananta Maharaj loses Banga Bibhushan after derogatory remarks on Netaji

The order, issued by the Information and Cultural Affairs Department on Thursday, said the decision would take effect immediately.
Ray was conferred the state’s highest civilian honour on February 21, 2026. The government said the award recognised “distinguished and exemplary contributions” to the state and its people and carried “a high degree of dignity, prestige, and institutional purpose”.
The order said that after the award was conferred, “certain facts and circumstances” came to the government’s notice which were considered serious enough to raise questions about Ray’s continued retention of the honour.
“Upon such consideration, the competent authority is satisfied that the continued retention of the Banga Bibhushan by Nagendra Ray alias Ananta Maharaj is inconsistent with the dignity, prestige and purpose of the honour,” the order read.
The government has directed that Ray’s name be removed from official lists of Banga Bibhushan recipients. He will also no longer be entitled to represent himself as a recipient of the award or claim any recognition, privilege or benefit specifically arising from it.
The move comes amid a controversy over alleged remarks made by Ray about Netaji. Ray had allegedly described Netaji as a “war criminal” and questioned the contribution of the Indian National Army to India’s freedom struggle. He had also purportedly claimed that Netaji had played no role in the freedom movement and suggested that the partition could have been prevented if power had been handed to the Maharaja of the Cooch Behar district.
Story continues below this ad
At a press conference in Nabanna on Wednesday, Adhikari had directed the police to take action against those making derogatory remarks about Netaji on social media. He said that nobody making remarks against Netaji would be spared, regardless of their political status or official identity.
“I have asked the police to take stringent action against those making derogatory remarks against Netaji on social media. Police have been directed to arrest those behind this,” he said.
Asked whether action would be taken against Ananta Maharaj, Adhikari did not name him but said the law applied equally to political leaders and public officials. “I will not name anyone, but the law is equal for MLAs, MPs, leaders of any party, government officials, or police officers,” he said.
Adhikari also asked those who had made such remarks to delete their posts and issue an apology, warning that no political figure or government official was above the law. The withdrawal of the Banga Bibhushan now formally ends Ray’s status as a recipient of the state honour, less than six months after it was conferred on him.
Story continues below this ad
Earlier, Adhikari had announced a monthly grant of ₹30,000 for ‘Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Seva Kendras’ in every assembly constituency, starting in August. To receive funding, centres must only be named ‘Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Seva Kendra’, and must display a portrait of Netaji wearing the traditional dhoti-panjabi attire which will be provided by the state Information and Cultural Affairs Department.
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics.
Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism.
Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage.
Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More