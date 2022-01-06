Balrampur: SP leader murdered near home

A 50-year-old Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and former Nagar Panchayat chairperson in Balrampur district was murdered near his home in the Tulsipur area on Tuesday night, the police said on Wednesday.

Businessman Firoz Ahmed alias Pappu, who contested the panchayat elections as an Independent candidate, had joined the SP last October in the presence of party president Akhilesh Yadav. His wife Khekasha is the chairperson of the Tulsipur Nagar Panchayat at present, a post that Ahmed himself held earlier.

The police said Ahmed was in Lucknow for six days and returned home on Tuesday afternoon. A few hours later, he left home with his friend Shahid Khan, who is a former pradhan of Motipur village. Around 10.30 pm, Khan’s car dropped of Ahmed on the main road around 50 metres from his home.

As the SP leader was walking towards his house, which is on a lane, two unidentified assailants sneaked up on him, said the police. An officer added, “They hit him on the head with a blunt object, following which he fell on the ground. One of the accused then slit the victim’s neck with a sharp-edged weapon and also hit him on his face with the weapon.”

Hearing Ahmed’s screams and cries for help, his neighbours came out of their homes and took him to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG – Devipatan Range) Upendra Agarwal said the attackers fled with the SP leader’s licensed pistol. It could not be ascertained if Ahmed had fired the weapon to defend himself, he added.

The SP leader’s younger brother Afroz Ahmed alias Rinku filed a police complaint based on which an FIR was registered against unidentified people at the Tulsipur station. Afroz claimed that his brother was killed in a planned manner, and denied that the murder had anything to do with personal enmity.