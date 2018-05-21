‘Ballot paper snatching’: Three days later, repolling in two North Dinajpur booths

TMC has won 21,110 gram panchayat and 4,888 panchayat samiti seats. It has won 589 zilla parishad seats. (Express photo) TMC has won 21,110 gram panchayat and 4,888 panchayat samiti seats. It has won 589 zilla parishad seats. (Express photo)

Three days after the panchayat poll results were declared by the State Election Commission (SEC), repolling was held on Sunday in two booths of North Bengal after the poll panel received reports that ballot papers were snatched during counting of votes. According to the SEC, repolling was conducted peacefully at two booths in Phulbari 1 gram panchayat under Raiganj block of North Dinajpur district from 7 am to 5 pm. No electoral malpractices took place and the counting of votes will take place on Monday, officials said.

Meanwhile, re-counting was also held for a zilla parishad seat in Purulia district, where BJP candidate Ganesh Singh had initially been announced as the winner. The move followed a complaint lodged by the TMC with SEC that a “BJP agent” had “rigged” the counting process. Following the re-counting, SEC officials confirmed that the TMC candidate Anathbandhu Majhi had won by a margin of 1,029 votes.

Meanwhile, claiming that post-poll violence continued in the state, the BJP said that many of its winning candidates and their family members were being targeted by ruling party workers. At Nodakhali in South 24 Parganas district, BJP workers alleged that their party office was captured by TMC.

Local BJP leader Sufal Ghatu said, “At around 10 pm last night, TMC workers drove our workers out of our local party office and placed their own party flags. We condemn this and have lodged a complaint with the local police station.” Responding to the allegations, TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee said, “BJP’s claims are baseless.”

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App