Balaram Mullick to Don Giovannis: Licences of 40 Kolkata eateries suspended for food safety violations

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) on Tuesday suspended food licences of 40 restaurants and eateries, including several well-known establishments like Balaram Mullick & Radharaman Mullick, for violating food safety rules following a week-long drive coinciding with the Food Safety Week.
Civic officials said that during the drive, which covered restaurants, hotels, food courts in shopping malls, markets and clubs across the city, food safety inspectors flagged gross violations such as improper refrigeration, unhygienic conditions, and poor sanitation. The inspectors found cockroaches and rat infestations where food was stored, fungal growth in food items, and rodents roaming around the premises, officials said.
“So far, 592 establishments, including sweet shops and bakeries, have been inspected. As part of the inspections, 161 food samples were collected, and notices were issued to 112 entities. The licences of 40 establishments have been suspended,” KMC Administrator Smita Pandey said at a press conference, adding that 1,224 kg of non-conforming food items were destroyed during the week-long drive.
“Bengal is famous for its sweets. But our inspection revealed that the environment in these sweet shops needs to be much cleaner and more hygienic,” Pandey said, adding that sweet outlets recorded widespread violations.
“And how much time does it take to fix hygiene? These are big names (whose licences have been suspended. These are not small names,” the civic body administrator said.
Among the big names whose licences have been suspended are Kareem’s on Mirza Ghalib Road, Dada Boudi Hotel on Raja Rammohan Sarani, Don Giovannis on Park Street and Girish Chandra Dey.
“The suspension isn’t permanent. It depends on the operators. The sooner they comply, clean up, and ensure basic hygiene, the faster they can re-apply. Once they apply, our teams will conduct a mandatory re-inspection to verify compliance before operations can resume,” she said, adding that the enforcement applies uniformly to both standalone street eateries and major commercial hubs.
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“We would like to see them reopen during the Puja, and we would like people to enjoy. We just want them to be food safety compliant. Good food is everyone’s right. When we step out of our homes and trust them, it is also your duty and responsibility to ensure that our trust is respected. You are supposed to give us good food,” the KMC administrator added.
The crackdown follows Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari’s ‘zero tolerance’ policy against adulteration and unfair trade practices across retail and food markets statewide.
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics.
Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism.
Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage.
Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More