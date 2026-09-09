Balaram Mullick to Don Giovannis: Licences of 40 Kolkata eateries suspended for food safety violations

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) on Tuesday suspended food licences of 40 restaurants and eateries, including several well-known establishments like Balaram Mullick & Radharaman Mullick, for violating food safety rules following a week-long drive coinciding with the Food Safety Week.

Civic officials said that during the drive, which covered restaurants, hotels, food courts in shopping malls, markets and clubs across the city, food safety inspectors flagged gross violations such as improper refrigeration, unhygienic conditions, and poor sanitation. The inspectors found cockroaches and rat infestations where food was stored, fungal growth in food items, and rodents roaming around the premises, officials said.

“So far, 592 establishments, including sweet shops and bakeries, have been inspected. As part of the inspections, 161 food samples were collected, and notices were issued to 112 entities. The licences of 40 establishments have been suspended,” KMC Administrator Smita Pandey said at a press conference, adding that 1,224 kg of non-conforming food items were destroyed during the week-long drive.