Baguiati teens’ murder: Prime accused detained as he tries to flee state

According to the police, the two boys were travelling in a car when they were allegedly strangulated by main accused Satyendra Chowdhury and his accomplices last month.

The state government had transferred the probe to the CID and forensic experts had also examined the car in which they had travelled.

The police have detained the main accused in the teenagers’ abduction and murder case in West Bengal’s Baguiati as he tried to flee the state, officers said Friday.

“The accused Satyendra Chowdhury has been picked up by the Bidhannagar detective department from the vicinity of Howrah station complex this (Friday) morning,” said a senior officer with the Bidhannagar police.

The police said Chowdhury was trying to escape to another state on Friday and was buying a train ticket at the station when the police tracked him down based on the source of the online transaction. Chowdhury had taken money from his relative before buying the ticket.

The victims – Cousins Atanu Dey and Abhishek Naskar – had left with Chowdhury, their neighbour, on August 22. Dey had given Rs 50,000 to Chowdhury who had promised to buy him a second-hand motorbike. The police said Chowdhury and his aides allegedly strangled the two boys in the moving vehicle and threw their bodies into a canal off the Basanti Highway. Their bodies were later found from Nazat and Habra in North 24 Parganas district.

Four of the accused in the case – Abhijit Bose, Shamim Ali, Shaheen Ali and Dibyendu Das – were arrested earlier. Though Basirhat police had recovered the bodies on August 23 and 25, Bidhannagar police were able to trace the bodies to the morgue only after they made the first arrest in the case and the accused revealed that the bodies of the boys were both dumped in the canal.

Upset with the probe by the local police in the case, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier expressed her displeasure at an administrative meeting. While the state handed over the case to the CID, the victim’s family demanded a CBI probe saying they had lost faith in the state police. “We have lost all faith in the police. We want a CBI probe,” Hari Naskar, father of one of the victims, had said.

First published on: 09-09-2022 at 01:56:37 pm
