Bagree market fire: No demolition, will shut building till safety is ensured, says Kolkata Mayor

Bagree market fire.

Kolkata Mayor Sovan Chatterjee on Saturday said that Bagree market, part of which was gutted in a fire on September 16, would not be demolished. He said the building would remain closed until its structural safety is ensured.

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Mayor made the announcement after holding a meeting with the Kolkata Police, fire officials, CESC and others.

The KMC had sought from IIT-Roorkee and IIT-Kharagpur, which had advised it to clear the debris and install iron props to strengthen the damaged A block. During the meeting, both KMC officials and IIT experts were not in favour of allowing traders to move into the structure before it is repaired, sources said.

“In Bagree market, there are 1,000 shops. We have been told that 821 shops are unaffected and a little below 200 shops have been damaged. The traders want to move in as early as possible. All related agencies, the fire brigade, CESC, KMC and the police will work together to speed up the process,” said Chatterjee.

Among those who attended the meeting were Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar and Municipal Commissioner Khalil Ahmed. It was also decided that the entrance to the A block portion of the structure would be locked, and that police would keep watch on the area. Sources said pharmaceutical traders were the worst hit by the fire.

