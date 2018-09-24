Bagree market fire: A week later, two accused directors, CEO still at large

An FIR had been lodged and a lookout notice issued against the two directors of Bagree Estate Private Limited and the CEO. (Express photo by Subham Dutta) An FIR had been lodged and a lookout notice issued against the two directors of Bagree Estate Private Limited and the CEO. (Express photo by Subham Dutta)

A week after a fire ravaged the 60-year-old Bagree market in central Kolkata, police are still looking for the owners and the chief executive officer of the estate that controls the market.

An FIR had been lodged and a lookout notice issued against Radha Bagree and her son Varun Raj Bagree, the two directors of Bagree Estate Private Limited, and Krishna Kumar Kothari alias Kalu Bagree, the CEO, a day after the fire broke out on Sunday.

“It is only a matter of time before they are arrested… We are also keeping watch on their associates and relatives living in Bengal as well as other states,” said a senior police officer.

As the three have switched off their mobile phones, it has become difficult to track their location, an investigating official said on condition of anonymity.

Since the lookout notice has already been issued, it will not be possible for them to escape via rail or air route. “The only way they can escape is via road, and that’s why we have kept everyone on alert,” an official said.

“We are also keeping a track on their bank accounts to see if any transaction is made,” said a senior Kolkata police officer.

The police have also kept a close watch on the Kolkata-based hawala traders for suspected money transfer.

Meanwhile, the Bagree Market Central Kolkata Traders’ Welfare Association has planned a rally on Monday to show gratitude to police personnel, fire fighters and KMC officials who battled for nearly three days to control the fire in the market.

