Baghel, Tejashwi, Siddiqui & Yechury on stage: Cong-Left to begin campaign today

In a show of strength, the Left-Congress alliance joined by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Furfura Sharif cleric Abbas Siddiqui will hold a ‘Brigade’ rally in Kolkata on Sunday to kick off their campaign for the eight-phase Assembly polls. CPM leader Biman Bose said the rally would be held under the banner of “Sanjukta Morcha” or United Forum.

Siddiqui had earlier announced that his Indian Secular Front (ISF) would get 30 seats from the Left Front while the talk with the Congress was on.

According to a Congress source, party leader and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, West Bengal in-charge Jitin Prasad, state president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Opposition leader in the Assembly Abdul Mannan will share the dais. The CPM confirmed that Tejaswi Yadav is likely to address the rally.

The CPM is also trying to get former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadev Bhattacharya to the rally and has requested his medical team to allow him for at least five minutes. The doctors, however, have not yet given their nod. Bhattacharya is under strict medical guidance as he is suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Asserting that Bhattacharya’s health remained the party’s top priority, CPM leader Md. Salim, who will address the rally, said. “We are trying to bring Buddhababu (to the rally), but doctors have not given permission. In this case, his message may be telecast or someone may read his message to the rally.” CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury will also address the rally.

A senior CPM leader said like the last ‘Brigade’ rally, some young leader may be given an opportunity to deliver speeches.

“Our main concern is the gathering. In last Lok Sabha election, the Congress and we got around 14 per cent of popular vote. So, we have nothing to lose. In this scenario, if the rally gives us a huge gathering, then our cadre will get more confidence.”