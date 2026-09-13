Kolkata cops summon Congress leaders over protest against Bageshwar Baba

Congress leaders in West Bengal protested against Bageshwar Baba (left), who had appealed to people not to cook or eat fish or meat during Durga Puja.

The Kolkata police summoned Congress leaders Ashutosh Chatterjee and Pradip Prasad on Sunday in connection with their protest against Bageshwar Dham chief priest Dhirendra Krishna Shastri’s controversial comments about eating non-vegetarian food during Durga Puja.

The Congress protested on Tuesday against the remarks of Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, also known as Bageshwar Baba, and its leader Atanu Das filed a police complaint against Shastri. However, the police later arrested the Congress leader for allegedly promoting hatred between different religious groups and hurting religious sentiments.

“The first thing is that it is not about food, vegetarian or non-vegetarian. It is about a person who has insulted Bengali culture, heritage, and Durga Puja in its own land. We are very straight on one thing: those who stay in West Bengal are all Bengalis, be it Chatterjee, Banerjee, Bose, Das, Jain, Agarwal, or anybody else. This is a state of brotherhood and Durga Puja is for everyone,” Chatterjee, who is a Congress general secretary, told The Indian Express.