Badaun man held for Kolkata murder: Cops

The Bidhan Nagar police in Kolkata have tracked down and arrested a man who is accused in the murder of a senior citizen in Bangur Avenue. The accused, Dinesh Prasad (35), was arrested from Silgari in Badaun district of Uttar Pradesh and had been employed as a domestic help at the woman’s apartment in Kolkata, police said.

On June 7, family members of Dipa Mukherjee (62) found her decomposed body at her apartment in Bangur Avenue, where she lived alone. Family members visited the apartment after neighbors complained that she had not been spotted for the past few days. Her domestic help was missing, along with gold ornaments and her phone.

In 2019 Dipa Mukherjee visited Mumbai and stayed at a hotel. Dinesh used to work at the hotel. In June 2018, Dinesh visited Kolkata and convinced the victim to allow him to work as a domestic help at her residence, police said.