Back-to-back bomb threats rock Bengal courts; Chief Secy Nandini Chakraborty vows foolproof security for judges
The bomb threats, which soon proved to be hoaxes, follow a Supreme Court directive for judicial officers to oversee the adjudication of over 50 lakh discrepancies in voter lists as part of the SIR process.
Tension was palpable across West Bengal’s legal landscape on Tuesday after at least five courts received bomb threats via email. This comes just two days after a Supreme Court mandate assigned judges to oversee electoral roll verification as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).
The threats, which targeted major judicial hubs, triggered an immediate and extensive security crackdown throughout the state. The alarm was first raised in the morning following a threatening message sent directly to the chief judge of the Kolkata City Civil Court.
In response, local bomb disposal units and Police Marine Forces were dispatched to secure the locations. The Kolkata City Civil Court was evacuated to allow forensic experts and sniffer dogs to search the premises. While no explosives have been discovered by the afternoon, the synchronised nature of the emails has pushed state intelligence agencies into a state of high alert.
Chief Secretary Nandini Chakraborty said the threats to the courts across the state, including in Bidhannagar, Berhampore, and Kolkata, proved to be hoaxes upon investigation.
“On behalf of the Government, we are assuring all judges and litigants that the State Government is looking into the matter with the highest priority for their safety,” she said in a statement. “We are looking into who sent this mail. Since there is a trail to the mails, our cybercrime branch and detective department are looking into it. We will definitely find out the purpose and the malicious intent behind these mails sent to multiple locations at the same time. We will identify and take necessary legal actions against those involved. We will also let you know about it.”
“As you know, our Cyber Crime Wing in West Bengal and Kolkata is very active. Since cybercrimes have increased lately, our senior officers are monitoring this round the clock,” Chakrborty added.
Supratim Sarkar, Commissioner of Police, Kolkata, said the emails followed a pattern.
Story continues below this ad
“An email was received at the city court and the Bankshall Court about a bomb threat. Immediately, our detective department’s Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) went there…,” Sarkar said. “After a complete search, nothing suspicious was found… There is no cause for panic… If anyone or any group has attempted to spread unnecessary panic, we will investigate and take strict legal action against them.”
Investigators are working to trace the IP addresses used to send the emails. Initial findings suggest the messages originated from encrypted servers, a tactic chosen to hide the senders’ identities and complicate the digital paper trail.
250 judicial officers for SIR work
The timing of these threats is being closely scrutinised, as they follow a Supreme Court directive for judicial officers to oversee the adjudication of over 50 lakh discrepancies in voter lists——a process that has become a major political point of contention in the state.
A breakdown of trust between the state government and the Election Commission prompted the apex court’s intervention.
Story continues below this ad
Approximately 250 active and retired judicial officers have thus been appointed to oversee the SIR of electoral rolls.
DGP Piyush Pandey has been instructed to provide foolproof security to the judicial personnel involved in the SIR process. This follows concerns voiced by the Supreme Court regarding reports of violence and intimidation directed at SIR officials.
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics.
Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism.
Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage.
Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More