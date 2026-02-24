Back-to-back bomb threats rock Bengal courts; Chief Secy Nandini Chakraborty vows foolproof security for judges

The alarm was first raised following a threatening message sent to the Kolkata City Civil Court. (Photo from the court website)

Tension was palpable across West Bengal’s legal landscape on Tuesday after at least five courts received bomb threats via email. This comes just two days after a Supreme Court mandate assigned judges to oversee electoral roll verification as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

The threats, which targeted major judicial hubs, triggered an immediate and extensive security crackdown throughout the state. The alarm was first raised in the morning following a threatening message sent directly to the chief judge of the Kolkata City Civil Court.

In response, local bomb disposal units and Police Marine Forces were dispatched to secure the locations. The Kolkata City Civil Court was evacuated to allow forensic experts and sniffer dogs to search the premises. While no explosives have been discovered by the afternoon, the synchronised nature of the emails has pushed state intelligence agencies into a state of high alert.