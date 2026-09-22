4-day-old elephant calf rescued after being swept away in Bengal river: Here’s the video

Fishermen and forest department officials in West Bengal raced against time to rescue a four-day-old baby elephant who was swept away nearly four kilometres downstream in the Teesta river.

The incident took place on Friday in the Baikanthapur forest division in Malbazar block of Jalpaiguri district in Bengal’s northern region.

According to forest department sources, an elephant herd was trying to cross the Teesta river at around 8.30 am on Friday. But a calf got separated from its mother and washed away four kilometres near the Teesta barrage.

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“A three-or-four-day-old elephant calf was separated from its mother near Gajaldoba barrage. We are not sure but they might have been trying to cross the river. While the mother was upstream in Gajaldoba, the calf was washed away four kilometres downstream,” said Mudit Kumar, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Baikanthapur, while speaking with The Indian Express over phone