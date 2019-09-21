West Bengal Governor: ‘When I Iook at the present state, I’m a worried man’

Two days after Union minister Babul Supriyo was manhandled by a section of students at Jadavpur University, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar Saturday said he was worried over the prevailing political environment in the state. Dhankar further said Bengal would be very different if the education system improved in the state.

“When I Iook at the present state, I’m a worried man. We need to do something about the environment. I’ve undertaken to myself that I’ll use my entire energy because if education system here improves, universities become the temple of education, Bengal will be very different,” ANI quoted the Bengal Governor as saying.

“As Governor of West Bengal, I am Chancellor of several universities. Bengal is such a rich place. It has the best talent. It has a culture unmatched in the world. It has a historical legacy. It has giants which are not available anywhere else,” Dhankar further added.

On Thursday, Supriyo, the Minister of State for Environment, Forest & Climate Change, was manhandled by some students at Jadavpur University when he went there to attend an ABVP event.

The students gheraoed Supriyo for over five hours, stopping him from leaving the campus. When Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar rushed to JU in the evening, his vehicle was also blocked for about an hour, before a huge police contingent reached the campus and escorted them out. Following the incident, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members had ransacked the students union room.

Four FIRs have been lodged at Jadavpur police station. Among the four FIRs, one was a suo motu case lodged by the police. The other three FIRs were registered by JU General Secretary of Arts Faculty Students Union (AFSU) Debraj Debnath, ABVP JU Convener Nityananda Mistry and fashion designer and BJP member Agnimitra Paul.

On Saturday morning, Governor Dhankhar visited ailing Jadavpur University VC Suranjan Das at a private hospital and said he would work together with the senior varsity official to create the “best suitable” environment for students, PTI reported.

“The VC is in good shape and willing to return home. Das also said that once he is back to work, he will have an interactive session with the students,” Dhankhar told PTI.