Babul Supriyo to be sworn in as MLA by deputy Speaker today

Former Union minister Babul Supriyo will on Wednesday take oath as a TMC MLA, almost a month after he won the Ballygunge Assembly bypoll.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, state Parliamentary Affairs minister Partha Chatterjee said the oath ceremony of Supriyo would be held on Wednesday and will be administered by the Deputy Speaker as mandated by the Governor. “Under constitutional provisions, the oath can be administered either by the Governor or anyone designated by him. So, the Deputy Speaker of West Bengal Assembly, as designated by the Governor, will administer the oath,” Chatterjee said.

The swearing-in ceremony of Supriyo was the latest flash point between the state government and the Governor after it was not clear who would administer the oath to the newly-elected TMC MLA.

Although Supriyo was elected as the new Ballygunge MLA on April 16, confusion prevailed over his oath taking ceremony.

The Governor on April 30 assigned the job to Deputy Speaker Asish Banerjee, citing Article 188 of the Constitution which states new members of legislative assemblies must take “oath before the Governor, or some person appointed in that behalf by him”.