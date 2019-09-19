‘Was thrashed, pulled by hair’: Babul Supriyo roughed up at Jadavpur University

Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Babul Supriyo faced massive protest from a section of Jadavpur University students after he went to the institute to attend an event organised by RSS student wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). Supriyo was heckled, thrashed and pushed by the protesting students who showed him black flags and shouted ‘go back’ slogans.

“I was severely thrashed, my hair was pulled and I was punched and kicked. This is totally unexpected from students of Jadavpur University. If they have any problem with me coming here then they should have debated the matter. They should not have assaulted me. They cannot stop me from going anywhere. I did not expect this. This is the state of the education system in West Bengal,” Supriyo told reporters.

The Union minister, however, refused to leave the campus and entered into a verbal altercation with the students, who were from Students Federation of India ( SFI) and the All India Students’ Association (AISA). The students said BJP was not welcome in the campus while Supriyo said as a Union minister he had the right to anywhere.

University Vice-Chancellor Suranjan Das tried to intervene and asked Supriyo to proceed and attend the event. But Supriyo dug in his heels and said he was assaulted by the students. The commotion continued for one hour.

Finally, Supriyo entered the auditorium where ABVP had organised a seminar on ‘Governance in post-Independent India’ while protesting students continued their agitation outside. However, he faced another round of protest when he tried to leave the campus.

Supriyo was again heckled and his eyeglass fell from his face. A magazine from one of the CRPF personnel protecting the Union minister fell outside the auditorium. The magazine was later collected by the CRPF personnel.

Later in the evening, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar reached the campus to rescue the Union minister. The governor expressed concern over the matter and asked the state chief secretary to immediately intervene. Dhankhar also asked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to look into the matter.

“With respect to the gherao of Union Minister Babul Supriyo by a section of students, the Governor of the State of West Bengal Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar has taken a very serious view and has spoken to Chief Secretary Malay Kumar De, who has indicated that a prompt direction is being issued to the Commissioner of Police earlier,” a Raj Bhavan statement said.

“West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar spoke to the VC and indicated to him that it was improper for him not to have taken prompt steps in the matter, that can lead to unwholesome results. The Chief Secretary was sounded only after speaking with the VC. The Governor takes the incident very seriously as it involves unlawful detention of a Union Minister and this is a very serious reflection on the law and order of the State and on the conduct of the law enforcing agencies,” it added.