Babul Supriyo says he’s quitting politics, ‘infighting between senior leaders hurting BJP’

Bengal BJP leader and former Union minister Babul Supriyo Saturday said he was quitting politics as he wanted to focus more on social work. Supriyo said he had been having differences in opinion with certain BJP leaders ahead of the state polls. The infighting between senior leaders, he added, was also causing harm to the party.

“Goodbye. I have listened to everyone — my parents, wife, daughter and my good friends. And after listening to them I can tell you that I am not joining any other party… not TMC, Congress or CPM. I am a team player. I have always supported one team — Mohun Bagan. And have done only BJP. That’s it. Goodbye,” Supriyo wrote on Facebook.

He added, “I have been in this space for a while. Have satisfied some people and also not been able to make a few others happy. There have been times when I was left dejected and disappointed. But I am leaving with you all the responsibility to evaluate all of that. After answering all the questions that I have had on my mind, I am saying in my own way — goodbye!”