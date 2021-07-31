scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 31, 2021
Must Read

Babul Supriyo says he’s quitting politics, ‘infighting between senior leaders hurting BJP’

Babul Supriyo took to Facebook, saying: "“Goodbye. I have listened to everyone — my parents, wife, daughter and my good friends. And after listening to them I can tell you that I am not joining any other party… not TMC, Congress or CPM."

By: Express Web Desk | Kolkata |
Updated: July 31, 2021 6:01:52 pm
Babul Supriyo, Babul Supriyo quits politics, babul supriyo quits BJP, Babul Supriyo BJP, Indian ExpressBabul Supriyo announced he was quitting politics (file photo)

Bengal BJP leader and former Union minister Babul Supriyo Saturday said he was quitting politics as he wanted to focus more on social work. Supriyo said he had been having differences in opinion with certain BJP leaders ahead of the state polls. The infighting between senior leaders, he added, was also causing harm to the party.

“Goodbye. I have listened to everyone — my parents, wife, daughter and my good friends. And after listening to them I can tell you that I am not joining any other party… not TMC, Congress or CPM. I am a team player. I have always supported one team — Mohun Bagan. And have done only BJP. That’s it. Goodbye,” Supriyo wrote on Facebook.

Click here for more

He added, “I have been in this space for a while. Have satisfied some people and also not been able to make a few others happy. There have been times when I was left dejected and disappointed. But I am leaving with you all the responsibility to evaluate all of that. After answering all the questions that I have had on my mind, I am saying in my own way — goodbye!”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 31: Latest News

Advertisement